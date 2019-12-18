Community takes the lead for River Hongbao

For the first time in more than a decade, the organising committee for next year's River Hongbao, Singapore's Chinese New Year gala, is not being helmed by Members of Parliament.

Instead, MPs have taken a backseat role as advisers, "with the objective of having the Chinese community lead and run the event", which will take place from Jan 23 to Feb 1, said the event's organising committee yesterday.

Whether the change will be made permanent is as yet uncertain, it added.

The team of four MPs comprises senior parliamentary secretaries Baey Yam Keng and Sun Xueling, as well as Mr Desmond Choo and Mr Liang Eng Hwa.

To be held at The Float @ Marina Bay, the annual festival will bring back crowd favourites like fireworks displays lasting between three and six minutes on all 10 nights, as well as performances by overseas and local dance and wushu troupes.

Local delicacies unique to six major dialect groups here will also be sold along a 40-stall food street, revealed the organising committee at a media briefing yesterday.

Admission to the festival is free.

River Hongbao 2020 is jointly organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and People's Association.



An artist's impression of one of the lantern displays for River Hongbao next year. To be held at

The Float @ Marina Bay from Jan 23 to Feb 1, the annual Chinese New Year gala will bring back

crowd favourites such as fireworks displays, as well as performances by overseas and local dance

and wushu troupes. A 40-stall food street will offer local delicacies. PHOTO: RIVER HONGBAO 2020

ORGANISING COMMITTEE



Since its inception in 1987, the event has evolved to become a major highlight of the Singapore calendar, attracting one million visitors every year.

About 30 per cent to 35 per cent of these visitors are tourists keen to experience Singapore's unique Chinese New Year flavour, with most of them coming from China, Malaysia and Britain, said STB.

The organising committee said that unlike other Chinese New Year events in overseas cities that have petered out, the longevity of River Hongbao is testament to its importance in preserving and spreading Chinese culture here.

Ms Lee Huay Leng, head of SPH's Chinese Media Group and a member of the organising committee, said: "We tend to take it for granted, but could you imagine if River Hongbao were not organised? That River Hongbao has been able to survive for more than 30 years is no small feat."

She also floated the possibility of submitting a bid to add the festival to Unesco's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Mr Perng Peck Seng, SFCCA secretary-general and programme chairman of the organising committee, said it is a viable prospect, but added that no concrete step has been taken yet on this front.

In line with its efforts to make it a more Singaporean affair, the organising team has secured nods from several local business patrons, with POSB and food and beverage giant Fraser & Neave (F&N) being major sponsors for River Hongbao 2020.

The features of next year's gala reflect this shift, with the new attractions planned being more Singapore-oriented and exciting for the young. For instance, there will be a virtual augmented reality game by POSB and Instagrammable mocktails specially curated for the event by F&N.

The "Shou" (longevity) lantern will also show a young person exercising instead of the usual smiling elderly god, imbuing it with greater modern relevance.

A spokesman for STB, which provides feedback on how best to attract new audiences such as young people and tourists, said a key draw is the authenticity of the event when there are particularly Singaporean aspects.

"We are, for instance, very happy that next year, a food street with more than 40 stalls will be selling more Singapore delicacies," added the spokesman.

As with previous years, attractive prizes are set to be won, from red packets containing $20 cash to a pair of Singapore Airlines business class tickets between Singapore and Seattle.