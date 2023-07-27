Community support crucial in helping ex-offenders in the long term

SINGAPORE - At the age of 16, Naresh Kumar fell into a life of crime as a member of a secret society, spending many days behind bars for rioting and drug offences.

Life outside prison bored him, and he had trouble escaping his vices and bad company. He knew that the only thing that might help keep him clean was working with animals.

“I have so much passion for animals,” he said, fondly recalling his childhood habit of bringing home any strays he could find to look after.

“I really wasted some opportunities when I was younger by doing stupid things. So I told myself that if I have another chance to work with animals, I would really cherish it and turn my life around,” he added.

He reached out for help, and groups in the community did not leave him hanging.

Different agencies helped him to take the decisive step to leave a life of crime – he got some money from Yellow Ribbon Singapore, the lead agency supporting ex-offenders, to help him get back on his feet; the Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association subsidised the removal of a forehead tattoo; and the Industrial & Services Co-Operative Society paid for his lessons to get a driving licence.

A bursary from the Yellow Ribbon Fund helped him to attain a diploma in veterinary technology from Temasek Polytechnic.

Now 32, the animal-lover spends his days surrounded by horses as an equestrian assistant at the Riding for the Disabled Association of Singapore.

He said: “When you really want to change, people will notice and step up to help you.”

Mr Naresh was sharing his story with The Straits Times at the Care Network Summit, which was held at Fairmont Singapore on Thursday. It was organised by the Community Action for the Rehabilitation of Ex-Offenders (Care) Network, which was formed in 2000.

At the summit, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said that besides the prevention of offending and the rehabilitation of offenders during incarceration, the post-incarceration period is often the most challenging phase.

“We know that ex-offenders face many challenges when they come out – employment, housing and family relationships. In some cases, the difficulties persist for a very long time,” he said.