Community mediator learnt neighbour who dragged furniture at 3am was dying of cancer

SINGAPORE - Community mediator Steven Yeo shared his experience of a neighbour who dragged furniture at 3am, to argue for tolerance, during a discussion on unacceptable noise in a dense city like Singapore.

Mr Yeo, 63, who lives at a Housing Board block in Tampines North, said he would sometimes be roused from sleep by the noise his elderly neighbour, who lived above him, made.

This happened about five years ago.

"He invited me to dinner one day and that's when I learnt that he had cancer.

"The pain would occasionally become so great that he would have to drag a chair," said Mr Yeo, a grassroots leader.

Sympathetic to his neighbour's medical condition, Mr Yeo decided to bear with the noise. It stopped when the man died.

Mr Yeo was among 53 participants, aged 20 to above 70 years old, who spoke at the eighth focus group discussion on Saturday (Aug 13). It was held at the Ministry of National Development building in Maxwell Road.

Around eight in 10 of those who participated live in HDB flats.

Their feedback will help shape new national guidelines on acceptable and unacceptable neighbourhood noise levels. The guidelines will be ready by the end of this year.

Mr Yeo, who has been a community mediator for about six years, said many people are afraid of sharing their noise concerns with neighbours for fear of offending them.

"When raising concerns, it is important to acknowledge and consider others' circumstances in order to amicably resolve them," he added.

A community advisory panel was formed in April this year to tackle unacceptable neighbourhood noise from residents as well as outdoor spaces such as basketball courts and coffee shops.

It is chaired by Singapore Kindness Movement's general secretary, Dr William Wan, and comprises nine representatives from the social and people sectors and academia.

The panel is assisted by the Municipal Services Office (MSO) and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Among the recommendations the panel is exploring is adjusting the current quiet hours of 10.30pm to 7am.