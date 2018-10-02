Community clubs and other PA units to start operations late on Friday

SINGAPORE - Community centres and clubs, among other units managed by the People's Association (PA), will open only at 3pm instead of 8.30am this Friday (Oct 5).

This is due to an annual work plan seminar to be attended by all PA staff on that day, the PA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Other affected units include Water Venture outlets, Community Development Councils, and the National Community Leadership Institute.

PA added that residents have been informed through notices at these units.

Course participants, trainers and tenants have been informed of the change in operating hours, and arrangements have been made to minimise any inconvenience, it added.