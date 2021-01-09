Community Chest's first online charity concert raises over $2.7 million for the vulnerable

SINGAPORE - The Community Chest's first virtual concert raised over $2.7 million for more than 80 social service agency beneficiaries on Saturday (Jan 9).

This is more than double the $1.1 million raised in its charity concert last year.

The money raised at the One Heart, One People, Comchest Night 2021 will help vulnerable groups such as children with special needs, youth-at-risk, adults with disabilities, people with mental health conditions, as well as underprivileged seniors and families.

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was the guest of honour of the fund-raising effort, said the outpouring of donations has been inspiring.

"Covid-19 has shone a spotlight on the inequalities in our society and the plight of our most vulnerable, but also the generosity and empathy of our people... Many of these initiatives will have a momentum of their own even after (the pandemic), and the networks that have been built will make us a stronger society," he said.

Applied Materials South East Asia, a company supplying equipment and software for the manufacture of semiconductor chips, donated $800,000.

"We felt that by donating through Community Chest, our donation will serve the social service agencies that require more support than others," said its regional president Brian Tan.

Other companies that donated include Perennial Real Estate Holdings and The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.

In September last year, the Community Chest launched "Heart as One" - a digital fund-raising initiative to support Saturday's virtual concert.

This fund-raising drive saw 19 local celebrities, chefs and influencers raise around $90,000 through live-streaming shows.

Ms Maureen Ow, better known as food blogger Ms Tam Chiak, live-streamed food reviews while urging viewers to donate to the Community Chest.

"Given these unprecedented times, I can only imagine that the needs of our vulnerable communities are heightened, so I'm grateful for this opportunity to step in and encourage the community to do good," she said.

The virtual concert on Saturday featured local singers Sebastian Tan and Rahimah Rahim, as well as a song-and-dance performance by volunteers from Nanyang Technological University's cultural activities club.

Seniors from Lions Befrienders Ang Mo Kio senior activity centre put up a percussion show.

One of the performers, 83-year-old Madam Wee Chye Luan, said: "I hope to inspire other seniors to remain healthy and active!"