BRANDED CONTENT

How artist with Down Syndrome breaks out of her shell to speak up for her community

With the support of Community Chest, which marks its 40th anniversary this year, she and fellow service users are empowered to inspire others to unlock their potential

Ms Aurora Lui-Hamon is a proud advocate for persons with persons with intellectual disabilities (PWIDs) under social service agency MINDS, which is funded by Community Chest. PHOTO: COMMUNITY CHEST
Updated
Published
31 min ago

Ms Aurora Lui-Hamons’ YouTube page features videos of the young woman belting out songs such as “The Way We Live” and “Made in America” by Cimorelli, and “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus. But the 23-year-old was not always this confident.

As a child, Ms Lui-Hamons, who lives with Down syndrome, faced discrimination – including being bullied, teased and stared at for being different. But with help from her family and support from the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS), a social service agency supported by Community Chest, she was able to pursue her interests and blossom into the courageous, artistic and passionate individual she is today. 

Besides singing, Ms Lui-Hamons also has a keen interest in drawing, writing and dancing. Her heart-warming story is featured in a new film by Community Chest  the philanthropy and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) – that highlights how service users have overcome difficulties in their lives to shine, and calls on the public to play a part in championing their every potential, alongside the work of Community Chest.

In the video, Ms Lui-Hamons deftly flicks paint in a myriad of bright hues onto a canvas. “I really enjoyed myself when I got to paint and express myself in so many colours,” she says. “My favourite colour is red because to me, it represents courage and confidence, and I wish that for everyone who sees this film.”

Ms Lui-Hamons is featured in a new brand video by Community Chest, where she expresses her artistic talent through painting. PHOTO: COMMUNITY CHEST

Alongside her many creative pursuits, Ms Lui-Hamons has a part-time job as a retail assistant. She was supported by MINDS Hi-Job! – a job placement scheme funded by Community Chest. The scheme pairs service users with a job coach and allied health professionals that match their aspirations and capabilities to suitable employment opportunities. For Ms Lui-Hamons, the process included specialised on-the-job training redesigned to her needs.

Ms Lui-Hamons is also an advocate for persons with intellectual disabilities (PWIDs). As an active member of MINDS’ self-advocacy programme “Our Lives, Our Voices” (OLOV), she spoke on a discussion panel during World Down Syndrome Day 2022 to share her thoughts on how to promote social inclusion for PWIDs in Singapore.

By applying her newfound confidence to these initiatives, she hopes to represent and champion her community. “As an OLOV advocate, it is important for me to speak up about what I think and feel,” Ms Lui-Hamons says.

She is one of the many service users supported by the programmes funded by Community Chest. The organisation supports five key causes: persons with mental health conditions, adults with disabilities, children with special needs and youth-at-risk, and families and seniors in need of assistance.

Community Chest’s SHARE programme, which enables individuals and organisations to make regular donations, supports over 100 Social Service Agencies (SSAs) – such as MINDS – and 200 critical programmes, with 100 per cent of contributions funding services that empower the likes of Ms Lui-Hamons. 

To date, the organisation has supported over 93,000 individuals.

Championing mental health issues

Community Chest’s film also highlights the story of 46-year-old Rushsidah Onn, who formerly struggled with chronic depression. As she made efforts to deal with her condition, she sought assistance from Club HEAL. Ms Rushsidah received counselling and joined Our HEALing Voice, an empowerment programme funded by Community Chest, to share her experiences and provide peer mentoring. 

Ms Rushsidah Onn, who struggled with chronic depression, is now a certified peer support specialist with Club HEAL and hopes to help others facing similar issues. PHOTO: COMMUNITY CHEST

Today, Ms Rushsidah is a programme executive in Club HEAL's Recovery Wellness Programme. She is also a certified peer support specialist, having graduated from a programme under the Social Service Institute (SSI), the human capital and development arm of NCSS. She is currently pursuing a degree in counselling and is determined to seek greater knowledge in mental health and psychology.

“Alongside the support I received from my family and good friends, Club HEAL and SSI gave me the strength to overcome my mental health condition, and I’m stronger and happier now,” she says. “Our lived experience in recovery matters. It enables us to connect with other people with more empathy and support.”

Ms Rushsidah is grateful she can share her story and hopes to inspire others who may be grappling with mental health problems. 

"I have learned to better manage my mental health condition, and know the importance of having the support of the whole village to gain better coping skills," she says. “I am motivated to give back to the community and it’s really fulfilling to know this career path would give me the opportunity to help others in my own small ways.”

Advocating for inclusivity and diversity

29-year-old Alister Ong was born with cerebral palsy, and has received support from Rainbow Centre, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (where he is presently a board member) and AWWA (funded by NCSS through the efforts of Community Chest) for occupational therapy, physiotherapy and guidance. He was also helped by SG Enable and SPD’s “Open Door Programme” that supported his employment journey and workplace-related modifications.

Diversity and inclusion speaker Alister Ong, who was born with cerebral palsy, is paying it forward by advocating for more inclusive workplaces. PHOTO: COMMUNITY CHEST

Mr Ong is currently a diversity, equity and inclusion lead at the multinational human resources firm Michael Page. He speaks regularly on topics of diversity and inclusion across the Asia-Pacific region and is a passionate advocate for the inclusive employment of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

He is also the vice chairperson of The Purple Parade, Singapore’s largest movement to support the inclusion and celebrate the abilities of PWDs, as well as a REACH Advisory Panel member and the vice president of Koinonia Inclusion Network. He was also part of NCSS’ 40-Under-40 programme last year, which aims to empower young, promising leaders in the social service sector.

“One of the ways I hope to make an impact is by co-creating and co-producing with service users and SSAs on their initiatives, so as to share the perspective of a social service user who is now giving back to the community,” he says.

“We can champion inclusive hiring, and in public, if we see someone needing help, we can reach out if they need any. Little actions can show the meaning of empathy and compassion.”

Rallying partnerships

Beyond advocating and providing funding for social service needs, NCSS leads the direction for the social services sector. NCSS has launched the Social Service Sector Strategic Thrusts (4ST), a roadmap that lays out pathways for individuals and organisations in the public, private and people sectors to contribute towards the shared vision of every person empowered to live with dignity in a caring and inclusive society.

NCSS also builds strategic partnerships with corporate organisations to better serve persons with mental health conditions, seniors, caregivers, families who need assistance, and children with special needs and youths at risk.

Its philanthropy and engagement arm, Community Chest, supports NCSS’ vision in engaging individuals to contribute regularly and sustainably through its various funding initiatives. In 2022, Community Chest provided seed capital for the 4ST Partnership Fund, which enables NCSS to support innovative and collaborative projects to further empower the communities they serve. Other donations to the Community Chest have supported The Courage Fund and The Invictus Fund, which were launched to help SSAs cope with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As it celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, Community Chest continues to empower individuals, families and communities in need to achieve their fullest potential, despite the challenges they face in life. Partners are encouraged to give more regularly and sustainably by incorporating a giving mechanism into their business models through the Change for Charity initiative, which enables customers to make donations more conveniently, and encourages regular volunteerism so that the social service sector has adequate resources to support those in need now and in the future. 

To ensure that donors' funds are channelled towards areas with the greatest needs, NCSS regularly evaluates the needs of service users, as well as the causes and the impact of its funded programmes delivered by the SSAs.

Here is a quick glance at how each donation will impact the lives of service users:

  • $15 can ensure that a senior is meaningfully engaged through befriending services for a week.
  • $25 can provide families with half a day of social work intervention through case management, group work and/or community work.
  • $30 per day can help a person with mental health conditions secure and sustain employment through training, job placement and support services.
  • $35 enables an adult with disabilities to receive job training in the sheltered workshop for one day. 
  • $60 provides half a day of special education in academic, social-emotional, daily living, vocational, arts and physical education for students with special needs.

Contribute as a SHARE donor today. SHARE is a hassle-free regular giving programme of Community Chest. Donate now to help Community Chest champion every potential.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top