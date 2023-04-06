How artist with Down Syndrome breaks out of her shell to speak up for her community

Ms Aurora Lui-Hamons’ YouTube page features videos of the young woman belting out songs such as “The Way We Live” and “Made in America” by Cimorelli, and “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus. But the 23-year-old was not always this confident.
As a child, Ms Lui-Hamons, who lives with Down syndrome, faced discrimination – including being bullied, teased and stared at for being different. But with help from her family and support from the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS), a social service agency supported by Community Chest, she was able to pursue her interests and blossom into the courageous, artistic and passionate individual she is today.
Besides singing, Ms Lui-Hamons also has a keen interest in drawing, writing and dancing. Her heart-warming story is featured in a new film by Community Chest – the philanthropy and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) – that highlights how service users have overcome difficulties in their lives to shine, and calls on the public to play a part in championing their every potential, alongside the work of Community Chest.
In the video, Ms Lui-Hamons deftly flicks paint in a myriad of bright hues onto a canvas. “I really enjoyed myself when I got to paint and express myself in so many colours,” she says. “My favourite colour is red because to me, it represents courage and confidence, and I wish that for everyone who sees this film.”
Alongside her many creative pursuits, Ms Lui-Hamons has a part-time job as a retail assistant. She was supported by MINDS Hi-Job! – a job placement scheme funded by Community Chest. The scheme pairs service users with a job coach and allied health professionals that match their aspirations and capabilities to suitable employment opportunities. For Ms Lui-Hamons, the process included specialised on-the-job training redesigned to her needs.
Ms Lui-Hamons is also an advocate for persons with intellectual disabilities (PWIDs). As an active member of MINDS’ self-advocacy programme “Our Lives, Our Voices” (OLOV), she spoke on a discussion panel during World Down Syndrome Day 2022 to share her thoughts on how to promote social inclusion for PWIDs in Singapore.
By applying her newfound confidence to these initiatives, she hopes to represent and champion her community. “As an OLOV advocate, it is important for me to speak up about what I think and feel,” Ms Lui-Hamons says.
She is one of the many service users supported by the programmes funded by Community Chest. The organisation supports five key causes: persons with mental health conditions, adults with disabilities, children with special needs and youth-at-risk, and families and seniors in need of assistance.
Community Chest’s SHARE programme, which enables individuals and organisations to make regular donations, supports over 100 Social Service Agencies (SSAs) – such as MINDS – and 200 critical programmes, with 100 per cent of contributions funding services that empower the likes of Ms Lui-Hamons.
To date, the organisation has supported over 93,000 individuals.
Championing mental health issues
Community Chest’s film also highlights the story of 46-year-old Rushsidah Onn, who formerly struggled with chronic depression. As she made efforts to deal with her condition, she sought assistance from Club HEAL. Ms Rushsidah received counselling and joined Our HEALing Voice, an empowerment programme funded by Community Chest, to share her experiences and provide peer mentoring.
Today, Ms Rushsidah is a programme executive in Club HEAL's Recovery Wellness Programme. She is also a certified peer support specialist, having graduated from a programme under the Social Service Institute (SSI), the human capital and development arm of NCSS. She is currently pursuing a degree in counselling and is determined to seek greater knowledge in mental health and psychology.
“Alongside the support I received from my family and good friends, Club HEAL and SSI gave me the strength to overcome my mental health condition, and I’m stronger and happier now,” she says. “Our lived experience in recovery matters. It enables us to connect with other people with more empathy and support.”
Ms Rushsidah is grateful she can share her story and hopes to inspire others who may be grappling with mental health problems.
"I have learned to better manage my mental health condition, and know the importance of having the support of the whole village to gain better coping skills," she says. “I am motivated to give back to the community and it’s really fulfilling to know this career path would give me the opportunity to help others in my own small ways.”
Advocating for inclusivity and diversity
29-year-old Alister Ong was born with cerebral palsy, and has received support from Rainbow Centre, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (where he is presently a board member) and AWWA (funded by NCSS through the efforts of Community Chest) for occupational therapy, physiotherapy and guidance. He was also helped by SG Enable and SPD’s “Open Door Programme” that supported his employment journey and workplace-related modifications.
Mr Ong is currently a diversity, equity and inclusion lead at the multinational human resources firm Michael Page. He speaks regularly on topics of diversity and inclusion across the Asia-Pacific region and is a passionate advocate for the inclusive employment of persons with disabilities (PWDs).
He is also the vice chairperson of The Purple Parade, Singapore’s largest movement to support the inclusion and celebrate the abilities of PWDs, as well as a REACH Advisory Panel member and the vice president of Koinonia Inclusion Network. He was also part of NCSS’ 40-Under-40 programme last year, which aims to empower young, promising leaders in the social service sector.
“One of the ways I hope to make an impact is by co-creating and co-producing with service users and SSAs on their initiatives, so as to share the perspective of a social service user who is now giving back to the community,” he says.
“We can champion inclusive hiring, and in public, if we see someone needing help, we can reach out if they need any. Little actions can show the meaning of empathy and compassion.”