How artist with Down Syndrome breaks out of her shell to speak up for her community

Ms Aurora Lui-Hamons’ YouTube page features videos of the young woman belting out songs such as “The Way We Live” and “Made in America” by Cimorelli, and “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus. But the 23-year-old was not always this confident.

As a child, Ms Lui-Hamons, who lives with Down syndrome, faced discrimination – including being bullied, teased and stared at for being different. But with help from her family and support from the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS), a social service agency supported by Community Chest, she was able to pursue her interests and blossom into the courageous, artistic and passionate individual she is today.

Besides singing, Ms Lui-Hamons also has a keen interest in drawing, writing and dancing. Her heart-warming story is featured in a new film by Community Chest – the philanthropy and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) – that highlights how service users have overcome difficulties in their lives to shine, and calls on the public to play a part in championing their every potential, alongside the work of Community Chest.

In the video, Ms Lui-Hamons deftly flicks paint in a myriad of bright hues onto a canvas. “I really enjoyed myself when I got to paint and express myself in so many colours,” she says. “My favourite colour is red because to me, it represents courage and confidence, and I wish that for everyone who sees this film.”