Community Chest charity show raises over $16m to support over 200 social programmes

SINGAPORE - The Community Chest (ComChest) raised over $16.7 million with a charity show on Sunday to support over 200 critical social service initiatives.

They include programmes that empower children with special needs and youth at risk, adults with disabilities, those with mental health conditions, and families and seniors in need of support.

The Uniting Hearts 2023 Charity TV Show, which was held at Mediacorp’s The Theatre and screened on Channel 8, also marked ComChest’s 40th year holding fund-raising activities and supporting those in need.

The show featured a star-studded line-up, including international performers The Wynners and Ricky Hsiao, local singers Rahimah Rahim and Kit Chan, and actresses Kym Ng and Zoe Tay, as well as beneficiaries and corporate partners.

For three hours, they sang, danced and performed for over 1,200 people, including the guest of honour, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and his wife, Ms Jane Ittogi.

Veteran actor Edmund Chen was the architect behind the final artwork – Trees of Hope.

It saw a diverse group of people put the finishing touches to a garden of cardboard trees and animals that they started making in July.

A total of 200 people were involved in the community project, including staff from banks and hotels, students from institutes of higher learning as well as special needs children.

Chen said the idea was to bring “different layers of society” together at the garden.

“I chose cardboard for the trees because I wanted to use the weakest material. I wanted to show that with perseverance and hard work, we were able to build a very sturdy tree,” he added.

Earlier in the evening, President Tharman got involved in the show when he passed the ball back to wheelchair-bound basketball players who were having a match on stage.