Community centres, some RCs will open air-con rooms to public when PSI exceeds 200: Haze Task Force

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Air-conditioned rooms in all community centres and selected residents’ committee centres here will be on standby for people to seek respite from the haze, should air quality here breach “very unhealthy” levels when the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) exceeds 200, the authorities said on Sept 4.

This was among the contingency measures announced by Singapore’s Haze Task Force in a media statement issued at about noon. It comes as air quality in Singapore hit unhealthy levels for the first time since October 2023, with the PSI, a measure of air quality here, reaching the unhealthy threshold of 101 at 7am. As at 1pm, the PSI in the central region was 106.

Air quality is considered “unhealthy” when the PSI exceeds 101. It is considered “very unhealthy” when the PSI exceeds 200, and “hazardous” when PSI surpasses 300.

Schools are closed on Sept 4 because of Teachers’ Day.

But the advisory also stated that teachers at all institutions – from pre-schools to junior colleges – have been reminded to keep a lookout for students who are unwell or have pre-existing lung or heart conditions in the coming days.

All classrooms at primary and tertiary institutions have been equipped with air purifiers. Parents should ensure that their children have their medication, such as inhalers for asthma, with them and take their children to the doctor if needed, the authorities said in the statement.

During examination season, arrangements are made for all students to take their exams in enclosed spaces with air purifiers, should the air quality reach the unhealthy range or worse.

Workplaces are urged to reduce the duration of strenuous work for employees and get them to use machines such as trolleys and hoists to transport or carry heavy objects instead of manually lifting them when air quality is in the unhealthy range. Duties should also be rotated so that each worker spends less time outdoors, said the task force.

Workers with chronic heart and lung conditions should avoid strenuous outdoor work.

In a separate Facebook post, the Manpower Ministry (MOM) said platform operators and platform workers should also take appropriate precautions during periods of haze.

“Platform operators should send timely advisories reminding platform workers to rest and stay hydrated, and should not penalise them for taking longer to complete jobs during severe haze,” according to the post.

“Platform workers should take care of their well-being, take adequate breaks and, where possible, avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity when air quality is in the unhealthy range,” MOM added.

The Land Transport Authority also advised motorists to switch on headlights when visibility is low.

Sport Singapore has advised all participants and organisers of sports activities to monitor the air quality and follow health advisories from relevant agencies.

Event organisers should conduct their own risk management when deciding whether to proceed with sports activities, the statement added.

“While outdoor and indoor sports facilities may remain open, members of the public are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety,” said the National Environment Agency (NEA), which chairs the Haze Task Force. Other agencies involved in the 28-member task force include the Ministry of Education, Sport Singapore, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Ministry of Health.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, MINDEF said the Singapore Armed Forces under it and the Home Team Departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs are well equipped and will continue to safeguard Singapore’s peace and security amid the haze situation.

“Based on the 24-hour PSI level and one-hour PM2.5 concentration levels, they have calibrated the level and intensity of training and outdoor activities, as well as taken precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of all service personnel,” said MINDEF.

NEA will also begin providing daily haze advisories from the evening of Sept 4, and this will include the additional 24-hour PSI forecast, which can be used by the public in planning their activities and events for the next 24 hours. This is separate from the current PSI readings on the NEA haze website.

To decide whether to go outdoors within the hour, residents should refer to the one-hour PM2.5 readings on the haze website. PM2.5 refers to micro-pollutants found in smoke haze from Indonesian forest fires.

The one-hour PM2.5 readings point to current air quality, which the public can reference when planning their own immediate activities. PM2.5 is the dominant pollutant during periods of transboundary haze and has the most influence on the 24-hour PSI readings, which reference six different pollutants.

At 1pm on Sept 4, the PM2.5 level in the central region was elevated, with a reading of 83. In the other parts of Singapore, the values were still within normal levels, between 47 and 55, just shy of the elevated threshold of 56.

Hazy conditions seen from Clementi, looking towards Holland Village and Bukit Timah, at about 7.50am on Sept 4. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Health advisories are pegged to the 24-hour PSI readings, which are also what the authorities here reference when issuing guidelines for various sectors.

In a video address posted on Facebook on Sept 4, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said : “Most of you can continue with essential daily activities. If you are elderly, pregnant, a child, or if you have chronic lung and heart conditions, you should refer to the health advisories before going outdoors.”

On the haze outlook, she said: “Haze conditions may come and go and could be with us for a while. The Haze Task Force will monitor the situation closely and provide updates.”

This follows weeks of forest and land fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan in Indonesia, fuelled by a super El Nino weather phenomenon, which has spread dense haze and led to worsened air quality in parts of Malaysia and the Philippines.

Dense smoke haze has been observed over southern and central Sumatra and parts of Kalimantan on most days since around Aug 21.

NEA said N95 masks are not required for short exposure, like commuting from home to school or work, or in an indoor environment. People who have to be outdoors for several hours may wear an N95 mask to reduce exposure when air quality is in the hazardous range and PSI exceeds 300.

“The elderly, pregnant women and those with severe lung or heart conditions who have difficulty breathing at rest or on exertion should consult their doctors on whether they should use the N95 mask,” added the agency.

Reducing outdoor activities and physical exertion can help limit the ill effects of haze exposure. The public is advised to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Those with chronic heart and lung conditions should ensure that medications are on hand and readily accessible.

“Vulnerable persons, especially the elderly, pregnant women, children, and those with chronic heart and lung conditions, who develop symptoms or feel unwell, should seek medical attention promptly,” said NEA.

ST had previously reported that healthcare institutions and public hospitals, polyclinics and nursing homes have put in place haze measures, which include using air purifiers and fans, and also reducing ambient temperature by deploying portable air coolers where appropriate.