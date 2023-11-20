Community cat Betty paw-sitively staying put at old Dover Park Hospice grounds

SINGAPORE – Getting community cat Betty to move? Fur-get about it.

Betty is staying put at her old stomping ground – the former premises of Dover Park Hospice (DPH) in Jalan Tan Tock Seng. After all, she has made the place her home for the last four years.

DPH moved on Oct 30 to its bigger, more structured and more technologically advanced location at the Tan Tock Seng Hospital-Integrated Care Hub (TTSH-ICH).

Betty was left behind because cats are not allowed in the new sterile setting.

Some readers expressed concern over Betty’s plight after this was reported by The Straits Times, asking why the feline was not moved to the new premises when community cats are allowed in hospitals overseas.

An example is Kolo, a tabby cat that became famous over the years for walking into the emergency department of Bristol’s Southmead Hospital in Britain to befriend staff and patients. The much-loved feline died in April and will be getting a statue in his memory.

Another cat in Britain, a ginger named Leo, is often to be found cheering up patients while “doing the rounds” at St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight.

In Australia, a stray cat named Elwood made headlines after he was “hired” by a local hospital and given his own ID badge after he stayed around the premises every day for almost a year.

Veterinarian Kenneth Tong told The Straits Times that the bottom line in Betty’s case is the word “fear”.

“It depends on the organisational threshold to this ‘fear’, and the willingness to be accountable and take the risks to either put a blanket ban on community animals residing or roaming around the property, or allowing selected pets onto the premises,” he said.