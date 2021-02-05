Community case reported earlier reclassified as imported

A 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder reported as an unlinked community case on Wednesday has been reclassified as an imported case, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

A serology test for the woman came back positive, indicating a likely past infection, it added. "Given her serology status and recent travel history to India between Nov 30 and Jan 6, we have reclassified this case as imported."

The woman tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, two weeks after completing her stay-home notice.

MOH reported 22 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 59,624.

The 22 cases were all imported, and included three Singaporeans and two permanent residents who returned from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Two dependant's pass holders arrived from Germany and Japan, and four work pass holders from Indonesia, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

Eight others were work permit holders who arrived from countries including Bangladesh and Indonesia.

There were also three short-term visit pass holders from Indonesia.

All the cases tested positive while serving stay-home notices or in isolation after their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Golden Village Yishun, Northpoint City and Pizza Hut in Sun Plaza were among new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, it added.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from one case in the week before to three cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community increased from none in the week before to two cases in the past week.

Among the 199 confirmed cases reported between Jan 29 and yesterday, 112 had positive serology tests indicating a past infection, while 35 were negative.

Update on cases

New cases: 22 Imported: 22 (3 Singaporeans, 2 PRs, 2 dependant's pass holders, 4 work pass holders, 8 work permit holders, 3 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 3 (2 unlinked) Active cases: 247 In hospitals: 38 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 209 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,333 Discharged yesterday: 28 TOTAL CASES: 59,624

Serology test results for the remaining 52 are pending.

With 28 cases discharged yesterday, 59,333 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 38 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 209 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.