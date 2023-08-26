Community-based model of care in Bukit Batok to expand to other parts of Jurong

SINGAPORE - Every day, Madam Zaiton Aziz, 61, makes sure that her husband takes all 12 medications. She also helps him with peritoneal dialysis for his kidney failure, which has to be done four times a day at home.

This has been her routine in the past few years since her ailing husband, Mr Mohamad Amin Kasdori, 62, suffered from multiple strokes and other chronic conditions like diabetes. He also has high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

Caring for her husband took a toll on the petite-sized woman, who ended up with a slipped disc and underwent a spine surgery in 2022.

“It is challenging. He relies on me for everything… and he seems to have symptoms of dementia, like being quite forgetful, repeating questions and not being able to control his moods,” said Madam Zaiton, a school bus attendant.

But a 2019 meeting with Ms Katherine Tan, 54, one of five care connectors from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH), has helped Madam Zaiton see life more positively.

Ms Tan’s role as a care connector is to engage residents in Bukit Batok to help them stay healthy and to link them up with community health and social support programmes if necessary. She also shares information on health screenings and vaccinations.

With Ms Tan’s help, Madam Zaiton applied for a grant to attend the home-based Caregiver Training course coordinated by the Agency for Integrated Care, so that she could better care for her husband. She also applied for the Home Caregiving grant, which helps cover some of his medical expenses.

Encouraged by Ms Tan to prioritise her own health, she went for breast and cervical cancer screenings and flu vaccination.

“Katherine and I are friends, and when I have any problems I will call her,” said Madam Zaiton.