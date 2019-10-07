Commemorative stamps issued to celebrate Istana's 150th anniversary

SINGAPORE - A set of four stamps will be released on Tuesday (Oct 8) to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Istana , SingPost said on Monday.

The stamp series was designed by Singapore sketch artist Francis Theo and unlike other stamps showcasing well-known architecture, the Istana set features people in the design.

The postal service provider said this depicts an important feature of the Istana as an official venue of hospitality, adding that the presidential residence is "an emblem for Singapore's warmth and friendship", having hosted such events as visits from head of states and open houses.

The stamps are valued at 30 cents, 70 cents, 90 cents and $1.30. There are also Pre-cancelled First Day Covers priced at $4.70 and Presentation Packs for $5.75.

The Istana was built in 1869 as the Government House for British rulers. The Government House was renamed Istana Negara Singapura in 1959 before becoming the Istana in 1965 when Singapore gained independence.

It now functions as the official residence of the President of Singapore.

Mr Vincent Phang, SingPost chief executive officer for postal services and Singapore, said that the stamps are a nod to the cultural and historical significance of the Istana to Singapore and its people.

Related Story Light show, live performances wow visitors as Istana opens to public at night for first time

"The Istana has a firm place in Singapore's history, being such an open landmark as it hosts both official visits for foreign state guests as well as open houses for local residents several times a year," he said.

"The stamp design reflects the community nature of the grounds, striking up recollections for many of us holding treasured memories for the thousands of visitors and Singaporeans who have visited its stately rooms and beautiful grounds."