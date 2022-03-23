Commanding General of US Army Pacific visits S'pore

General Charles Flynn, Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific, met Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday during his first introductory visit to Singapore.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said Gen Flynn and Dr Ng discussed efforts to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest and reaffirmed the defence relationship between the two nations during the meeting at the ministry.

Gen Flynn, who arrived here on Sunday, also met Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, and Chief of Army, Brigadier-General David Neo, after inspecting a guard of honour at Mindef. During a visit to Headquarters Sense and Strike, formed in November 2020 to integrate the army's tactical intelligence and fires capabilities, Gen Flynn received a brief on Monday about the Singapore Army's Sense and Strike transformation and viewed static displays of the Hunter armoured fighting vehicle and the Veloce 15 mini-unmanned aerial vehicle.

Mindef said: "General Flynn's visit underscores the excellent and longstanding bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and the US. The Singapore Army and the US Army Pacific interact regularly through bilateral and multilateral exercises, professional exchanges and the cross-attendance of courses. Beyond enhancing the professionalism and cooperation of the two armies, these interactions also strengthened the friendship and mutual understanding between their personnel."