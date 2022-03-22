Commanding General of US Army Pacific makes introductory visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - General Charles Flynn, Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific, met Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday (March 22) during his first introductory visit to Singapore.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said Gen Flynn and Dr Ng discussed efforts to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest and reaffirmed the longstanding defence relationship between Singapore and the US during their meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

Gen Flynn, who arrived in Singapore on Sunday, also met Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, and Chief of Army, Brigadier-General David Neo, after inspecting a guard of honour at Mindef.

During a visit to Headquarters Sense and Strike, which was formed in November 2020 to integrate the army's tactical intelligence and fires capabilities, Gen Flynn received a brief on Monday about the Singapore Army's Sense and Strike transformation and viewed static displays of the Hunter armoured fighting vehicle as well as the Veloce 15 mini-unmanned aerial vehicle.

In its statement, Mindef said: "General Flynn's visit underscores the excellent and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and the US. The Singapore Army and the US Army Pacific interact regularly through bilateral and multilateral exercises, professional exchanges and the cross-attendance of courses.

"Beyond enhancing the professionalism and cooperation of the two armies, these interactions also strengthened the friendship and mutual understanding between their personnel."