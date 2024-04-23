Commander of Royal Brunei Land Force makes introductory visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE – The commander of the Royal Brunei Land Force (RBLF) called on Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen on April 23.

During the meeting, Brigadier-General (BG) Haji Mohammad Shanonnizam bin Sulaiman and Dr Ng reaffirmed the close and longstanding defence relations between Singapore and Brunei, and discussed ways to deepen defence cooperation between the Singapore Army and the RBLF.

BG Shanonnizam, who is in Singapore for a three-day introductory visit from April 22 to 24, also called on the Chief of Defence Force, Vice-Admiral Aaron Beng, and the Chief of Army, Major-General David Neo, after inspecting the guard of honour at the Ministry of Defence.

As part of his programme, BG Shanonnizam also visited the Motorised Infantry Training Institute at Kranji Camp III, where he received a brief on the Singapore Army’s motorisation effort.