ComfortDelGro taxi turns turtle in Ang Mo Kio on first day of CNY

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SCDF said it assessed two people for minor injuries and they declined to be taken to hospital.

SINGAPORE – A ComfortDelGro taxi was involved in an accident that left it overturned on the road on the morning of Feb 17, the first day of Chinese New Year.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Bishan Road at 7.50am.

It added that its paramedics assessed two people for minor injuries but they declined to be taken to hospital.

In photos published by the Chinese language daily Lianhe Zaobao, an ambulance and several police officers can be seen near the taxi, with two traffic police officers seen speaking to a man standing at the side of the road.

In a traffic update at 8.13am, the Land Transport Authority said on its X account to avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3 due to an accident at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said its cabbie was unharmed and that no passenger was on board at the time of the accident.

“We are monitoring the situation and providing assistance as needed,” the spokesperson added.