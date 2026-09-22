ComfortDelGro, Strides Premier extend temporary fare increases to end-November

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Singapore’s largest taxi operator, ComfortDelGro, said it would extend its surcharge from Sept 30 to help drivers manage higher operating costs.

SINGAPORE – ComfortDelGro and Strides Premier customers can expect elevated fares to continue through Nov 30 , as both taxi operators extend their temporary fare surcharges amid rising fuel costs triggered by escalating tensions in Iran.

The temporary fare adjustments, which raised metered fares by one cent for distances and waiting times, were announced separately by ComfortDelGro and Strides Premier in March.

ComfortDelGro – Singapore’s largest taxi operator – said on Facebook on July 22 that it would extend its surcharge until Sept 30 to help drivers manage higher operating costs.

In a Facebook post on Sept 22, ComfortDelGro said that the surcharge will be extended until Nov 30 to support its drivers through ongoing fuel price increases.

The rate, which is charged at various points of a trip, ranges from 27 cents for regular and larger taxis to 39 cents for limousine cabs .

A driver fee – which was also introduced in March for flat-fare trips – will also be extended from Sept 30 to Nov 30. This is set at 50 cents for fares below $15, and 80 cents for fares of $15 and above.

“The full amount goes directly to drivers to help with fuel costs”, said ComfortDelGro.

In a separate post on Facebook on Sept 22 , Strides Premier said that its temporary metered fare adjustment, which was originally intended to be in effect from March 30 to Sept 30, will be extended to Nov 30.

Under this adjustment, the unit fare, which is charged at various points of a trip, is 27 cents for every 45 seconds of waiting, every 400m travelled up to 10km, and every 350m beyond 10km.

The rate applies to Prius, Corolla, Niro Plus, i30(A), Ioniq and MG5 car models in the operator’s fleet.

Strides Premier said the full amount collected from this adjustment will be passed directly to its drivers to help offset higher fuel expenses.

It said: “We remain committed to ensuring that the needs of both our driver‑partners and commuters are carefully balanced as the situation evolves.”

The extension of both operators’ temporary surcharges on rides comes as pump prices in Singapore at major retailers have inched upwards, following the escalation of the Iran war in recent weeks.