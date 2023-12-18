ComfortDelGro investigating case of taxi moving off with little girl still inside

SINGAPORE - ComfortDelGro said it is investigating the case of a taxi moving off before all its passengers alighted after a video that captured the incident sparked debate and criticism on social media.

In the video – posted to road safety group SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Dec 17 – two women are seen alighting the taxi first. SGRV identified the vehicle as a blue Hyundai i40 ComfortDelGro taxi and indicated in its post the incident occurred at the drop-off point of 313@Somerset.

One of the women is seen going to the boot of the taxi to retrieve her items, while a man gets out from the front passenger seat and stands by an open door of the back seat.

The taxi suddenly starts moving off. The man hurriedly pulls a little girl out from the backseat and both of them fall on the ground. The taxi quickly stops.

The two women rush forward to help the man and the girl up. At the end of the video, one of the women is seen carrying the girl who is crying.

The video has been viewed more than 125,000 times. More than 500 comments were shared under the video.

Some netizens debated in the comment section of the video about the matter.

One commenter said the family was taking too long to leave, while another commented that the driver “should always take responsibility and check back before moving off”.

“The driver could have got out of the car, rushed over and see what (happened),” another commenter said.

Some said the passengers should have shouted for the driver to stop the car.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, ComfortDelGro said the incident is being investigated.

“In the meantime, we have reached out to the passengers to offer our assistance and reminded our cabbies to be aware of their surroundings before moving off.”