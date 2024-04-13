ComfortDelGro investigating case of passenger getting into boot of taxi

SINGAPORE - ComfortDelGro is investigating after a video circulating online showed a passenger getting into the boot of its taxi.

In a video posted on Singapore road safety Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on April 12, four young men are seen near a blue ComfortDelGro taxi at a VivoCity pick-up point. Two of them are seen getting into the taxi while one of them jumps into the boot and another closes the boot before getting into the front passenger seat.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for ComfortDelGro said: “We are aware of the video circulating online showing a passenger in a taxi’s boot”.

The spokesman added that “passenger safety is our top priority and riding in the boot is dangerous and strictly prohibited”.

“We are investigating this incident and will take appropriate action to ensure safety regulations are enforced. We urge all passengers to only use the designated seats in the taxi and wear seat belts.”

The video on Facebook, which has since garnered over 39,000 views, has received more than 140 comments. Some netizens said the authorities should look into this incident, while several were certain the driver was unaware that someone had gotten into the boot.

According to the road traffic rules in Singapore, the driver and every passenger of a motor vehicle “shall wear a body-restraining seat belt or a lap belt where such a seat belt or lap belt is available for use”.

When queried, the Land Transport Authority said it is looking into the matter. ST has contacted the Traffic Police for comment.