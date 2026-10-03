ComfortDelGro, Grab, Gojek, Tada extend driver fee till Nov 30

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Commuters who hail rides on four platforms here will continue to pay a driver fee of between 50 cents and $1.20 till Nov 30, as part of ongoing efforts to help drivers manage their operating costs.

SINGAPORE – Commuters who hail rides on four platforms here will continue to pay a driver fee of between 50 cents and $1.20 till Nov 30, as part of ongoing efforts to help drivers manage their operating costs.

In a Facebook post on Oct 3, the National Private Hire Vehicles Association said CDG Zig, Grab, Gojek and Tada have extended the fees till end-November, following the association’s continued engagement with platform operators on the drivers’ operating costs.

ComfortDelGro, the company behind CDG Zig and Singapore’s largest taxi operator, had introduced a driver fee of 50 cents or 80 cents per trip on March 24.

Ride-hailing platforms Grab, Gojek and Tada also increased their driver fees to 90 cents in April, with Tada charging $1.20 for trips over $18. The driver fee was first introduced in 2022 to help drivers cope with rising fuel costs, the association said previously.

The four platforms had previously extended their respective driver fee till Sept 30.

In addition, ride-hailing platform Geolah had on Dec 30, 2025 introduced a driver fee of 50 cents or 80 cents, depending on the value of the fare, till Dec 30, 2026.

Ryde had introduced in 2022 an increase of 50 cents to its base fare, with the measure to last till end-2027.

ComfortDelGro, Strides Premier and GrabCab had also extended their temporary fare surcharges till Nov 30 amid rising fuel costs triggered by escalating tensions in Iran.