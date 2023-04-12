ComfortDelGro Driving Centre taps AI to help learner motorcyclists ride better

SINGAPORE – Those learning how to ride a motorbike can now get more detailed feedback and precise evaluation via a system tapping artificial intelligence that is on trial at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC).

Local company Whyre Technologies, which developed and launched the trial with CDC, said on Wednesday that the tool is designed to automate current manual training processes and personalise the learning journey.

The system, which also allows attendance to be taken automatically, comprises smart bikes with sensors, computer vision technology and a mobile app.

As the rider navigates through the circuit course stations, data is collected by the bike and the app allows learners to access the information.

They can review their overall score, demerit points and specific mistakes made at every station, accompanied by video footage that identifies areas for improvement, said Whyre Technologies.

This data is also made available to instructors, who can go through the details with the students.

CDC chief executive Vincent Tan said learners under the non-AI-assisted system had given feedback that they were unable to recall or visualise their mistakes which the instructors pointed out at the end of the lessons.

They added that the instructors’ assessment might not be accurate and objective.

For those looking to get their 2B licences at CDC, each lesson with instructors costs between about $25 and $60.

Mr Tan said instructors, on the other hand, have pointed out that it is challenging to supervise an entire class at times. Typically, one instructor is attached to six students. With no physical record or evidence of riding performance, Mr Tan said the instructors have to rely on memory or written notes for post-lesson reviews.

According to Whyre Technologies, the new system helps instructors to identify improvement areas for students while forming a more standardised and objective evaluation process by reducing any subjective or ambiguous input that may arise due to human error.

Mr Tan, who said the new system will help people learn faster and better, added that feedback is being obtained during the trial to improve the tool. It will be rolled out to some students by the middle of 2023.