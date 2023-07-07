ComfortDelGro app down for more than 3 hours on Friday night due to network outage

SINGAPORE - For about four hours on Friday evening, Mr Eugene Ong tried repeatedly but failed to book a taxi home using the ComfortDelGro ride-hailing app.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Ong said he started noticing the problem while trying to make an advance booking at about 6pm.

“I logged out, and was unable to log back in,” the 34-year-old who works in the aviation industry said, adding that the error message on his app said there was a “server connection” problem.

At 10.30pm, he still could not log in to his app.

Mr Abdul Rahman’s Friday evening plan was also disrupted when his app was down, starting at about 6pm.

“(I) was frustrated because the whole family was dressed up and ready to go to the Family Fair at Singapore Expo,” said Mr Rahman.

“We have a toddler so (a taxi) was our primary choice of transport,” the 33-year-old added.

Mr Rahman gave up after trying to book on the app for an hour, and his family headed to a nearby mall instead.

“We hope that ComfortDelGro can post something on their social media platform to alert users of the system being down, just like SMRT,” he said.

Several other users also left comments on ComfortDelGro’s Facebook page, expressing their frustrations with the app’s glitches on a Friday night.