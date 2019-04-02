Comfort cab ends up in Toa Payoh HDB void deck after collision with TransCab taxi

SINGAPORE - Two taxi drivers collided in Toa Payoh on Monday (April 1), with one of the vehicles ending up at the void deck of a Housing Board block.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars in a service road in Toa Payoh Central at around noon.

Photos and videos shared on social media platforms show a TransCab taxi and a Comfort taxi at the scene.

The Comfort taxi had mounted the pavement before coming to a stop at the void deck of Block 175 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh.

One of the taxi drivers, a 62-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, police said.

It is unclear which taxi he was driving.

In response to queries, ComfortDelGro Corporation group chief corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said that there were no passengers on board the Comfort taxi at the time.

No members of the public were injured in the accident as well, she said.

Ms Tan added that the company's loss adjustors were immediately activated and will be in touch with relevant parties.

"We are in touch with our cabby who has been discharged, and will assist the police in their investigations," she said.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday that the police had cordoned off the area for about four hours.

Witnesses told the newspaper that the TransCab taxi was travelling behind the Comfort taxi at the time.

A 70-year-old resident, who wanted to be known as Ms Tan, said: "I will definitely be more cautious now when I walk there, as many taxis pass by the area."

Three supermarket trolleys that were near the scene were also damaged, reported Shin Min.

The police are investigating the accident.

ST has contacted taxi operator TransCab for more information.