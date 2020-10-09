Comex to hold 10.10 sale in collaboration with Samsung

SINGAPORE - Technology show Comex will be having a 10.10 online sale on Saturday (Oct 10), as the Covid-19 pandemic puts a halt on exhibitions and trade fairs.

This follows its recent virtual tech show on Sept 3 where exhibitors such as Best Denki and Harvey Norman staged live shows to sell their products.

For the 10.10 sale, Comex is collaborating with Samsung, which will be opening up pre-order for its latest smartphone model, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Some of Samsung's products will be sold at up to 50 per cent off retail price, including its 70-inch Crystal UHD 4K TU7000 smart TV, and vacuum cleaner POWERStick PRO with Cyclone Force 150W.

The 10.10 sale, which is organised by Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) events arm Sphere Exhibits, will take place at 8pm to 10pm on Saturday on the Comex facebook page.

There will also be a showcase of SPH's News Tablet, its latest subscription product that offers readers a seamless e-paper reading experience. People who subscribe to SPH publications, including The Straits Times, The Business Times, Berita Harian, Tamil Murasu and Lianhe Zaobao, will get the tablet worth $398 for free. The subscription deal is $19.90 per month for 24 months.

Other tech retailers have also jumped on the 10.10 sale bandwagon.

Challenger will be giving customers deals ranging from $10 to $100 off, as well as 13 per cent off computers. Courts will be offering an 18 per cent discount on its website with a minimum spending of $399, as well as "surprise boxes" priced at $80 containing products of a particular theme.

