ComCare assistance for 6,000 lower-income households automatically extended for 6 more months

SINGAPORE - About 6,000 lower-income households whose public financial assistance is ending will now have peace of mind as their support will be automatically extended for another six months.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said in a Facebook post on Friday (Aug 7) that his ministry is automatically extending the ComCare assistance for existing beneficiaries whose aid would have ended between August and October 2020.

"They would not have to come to our Social Service Office to renew the assistance. However, if their circumstances have changed and they need more help, they can still approach our officers," he added.

This automatic six-month extension was also done several months ago for about 6,000 households whose ComCare assistance ended between May and July.

"Some of our ComCare beneficiaries tell us this extension gives them some peace of mind as they work to uplift themselves and their families," said Mr Masagos.

"The effects of Covid-19 will still be felt for some time to come. This health and economic crisis has especially affected the lower-income and vulnerable members of our society. But I would like to assure Singaporeans that help will continue to be available to them," he said.

The Straits Times previously reported that amid the coronavirus pandemic, more Singaporeans and permanent residents had been on government financial aid in March and April this year, compared with the same period last year.

Applications approved for the ComCare Short-to-Medium Term Assistance and ComCare Long-Term Assistance schemes increased significantly, figures from the Ministry of Social and Family Development showed.

In March, there were 4,754 approved applications for the schemes, up 18 per cent from March last year.

In April, the number of approved applications rose to 5,020, a 33 per cent increase over April last year.