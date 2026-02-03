Collection of notes for CNY hongbaos kicks off on Feb 3, banks roll out initiatives to reduce wait times

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – With the Chinese New Year celebrations just two weeks away, collection of new and fit-for-giving notes for red packets, or hongbaos, kicked off at local bank branches on Feb 3.

DBS, OCBC and UOB banks told The Straits Times that they have implemented various measures to manage the crowds expected, even as more people here seem receptive to e-gifting formats.

For instance, DBS Bank this year introduced two bundles of pre-packed notes for customers at 30 branches, after a smaller-scale pilot last year showed that the initiative was well-received.

These bundles, worth $800, comprise a standard mix of $2, $10 and $50 denomination notes, in order to facilitate quicker exchange. One package includes 200 $2 notes, and 40 $10 bills, while the other contains 40 $10 notes and eight $50 notes.

The bank also allocates new and fit-for-giving notes to different branches based on historical demand and customer profiles. For example, more notes may be stocked at heartland branches where there are more seniors, compared to branches in the Central Business District.

DBS Bank this year introduced two bundles of pre-packed notes for customers at 30 branches, after a smaller-scale pilot last year showed that the initiative was well-received. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Speaking to The Straits Times at the DBS Kovan Branch on Feb 3, deputy branch service manager Thomas Toh said the bank has also deployed additional staff to assist with queue management and customer enquiries, along with branch ambassadors to monitor walk-in traffic.

“By issuing queue numbers, our customers can walk around or have their breakfast before coming back to the branch at a later time,” he added.

A board outside the DBS Branch at Kovan showing the availability of new and fit-for-giving notes, red packets and QR hongbaos as at 12pm on Feb 3. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Ms Choo Wan Sim, head of UOB TMRW Digital Banking, said the bank has designated 34 ATMs across Singapore to dispense new notes, and another four which will dispense notes that are fit for giving. Each customer will be limited to three withdrawals for the entire exchange period.

OCBC will also be dedicating 25 ATMs across 14 locations to disburse new and fit-for-giving notes.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore had in an earlier statement on Jan 19 said that customers of the three local banks who wish to exchange notes at bank branches will need to book the notes through the banks’ official websites or mobile banking applications.

While collection of the notes will start on Feb 3, only those aged 60 and above and people with disabilities may walk in to bank branches to exchange notes.

UOB’s Ms Choo said that to better support these groups of customers, the bank has dedicated the first hour of branch opening to serve them. More than 80 temporary staff have also been deployed across various branches in anticipation of higher traffic, she added.

Checks on DBS’ Pop-Up ATM website, where customers can track estimated waiting times of pop-up ATMs, showed long wait times of more than 2 hours at several locations, such as Taman Jurong CC and POSB Yishun Central, at 5.00pm.

When ST visited the DBS Branch at Kovan in the morning (Feb 3), queues mainly comprising seniors were observed. Tentages had been set up for people to have a seat while waiting outside.

Cleaner Loh Min Xuan, 64, said she started queueing around 6am on Feb 3. Despite the early start, she said she found more than 60 people in the queue in front of her.

She said that her family liked collecting new notes as they believed it would bring prosperity. “Why would I queue for used notes? Only new notes are lucky,” she said. “How can I take used notes for the new year?”

Another DBS customer, retiree Mdm Loh Chwee Ngo, 78, said that exchanging new notes for CNY had become a tradition for her.

“It’s nothing significant, but receiving completely new notes gives me a sense of happiness,” said Mdm Loh, who had been queuing up for the notes since 5.30am.

She added that she was hesitant to use digital gifting methods as she was unfamiliar with the technology and wanted to avoid falling for scams. “I’m worried that I’ll press something wrongly and not know how to fix it,” Mdm Loh explained.

People queueing at the DBS Branch at Kovan before its opening on Feb 3. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

To cater to seniors who share similar sentiments, DBS said it has included lessons about using e-gifting options in the digital literacy and scam education workshops they hold for the community.

DBS, OCBC and UOB offer e-gifting services where customers can send their loved ones red packets via their respective digital banking apps. DBS also offers a QR hongbao option, where users can load a cash value onto a physical QR code, by scanning it with the DBS PayLah! App.

Participants at DBS’ digital literacy workshops are given a hands-on tutorial as well as tips to avoid getting scammed, such as avoiding scanning QR codes from unknown sources, and not using external websites to load them.

DBS offers a QR hongbao option, where users can load a cash value onto a physical QR code, by scanning it with the DBS PayLah! App. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

The three banks said they have noticed greater receptiveness towards digital gifting.

DBS’ Mr Toh said: “Each year, we see more customers asking about and choosing the QR option. In fact, over the past few weeks, we’ve had customers enquiring about QR hongbaos and asking when they can get some.

He added: “Some of them are elderly as well, which is quite encouraging to see.”

Bank staff giving out Chinese New Year couplets to customers at the DBS Branch at Kovan on Feb 3. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

UOB also noticed that during CNY in 2025, total transaction amounts gifted digitally increased by close to 50 per cent compared to the previous year. The bank expects this trend to increase this coming festive season, said Ms Choo.

To incentivise customers to adopt digital red packets, UOB also introduced an e-hongbao game where customers who make five or more PayNow transaction via the UOB TMRW app stand a chance to win prizes such as limited edition zodiac pushie charms, flight credits to Tokyo and cash credits.

OCBC said the shift towards e-gifting has been gaining momentum after the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, the number of customers sending such digital red packets has increased nearly five-fold in 2025 compared to 2022.

The bank also said that seniors aged above 64 sent close to 50 per cent more e-hongbaos in 2025 than the year before.

“It is heartening to see how digital technology enables traditions to flourish across generations,” said Ms Ng Lee Peng, OCBC’s head of digital business Singapore. “e-hongbaos enable seniors to send blessings of luck and good fortune to their relatives in a way that preserves the meaning of the custom, while remaining convenient and sustainable.”

For Ms Anna Leong, who has been using the DBS’ QR hongbaos since its introduction in 2019, said that it created a family bonding moment for her.

“My daughter helps me to do the loading,” the 66-year-old explained. “So she helps me to wrap the hongbao before Chinese New Year, just like I used to do for my mother.”

While she was initially hesitant about using the digital gifting methods, she said found it convenient as she no longer had to queue for new notes. After learning about the environmental cost of printing notes, she was further convinced to switch over to e-gifting.

But to keep traditions alive, Ms Leong still inserts the QR hongbao into a red packet before gifting it. “It’s still like the tradition (of giving red packets), except that when they receive it, it’s not cash. It’s a QR code.”