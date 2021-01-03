Collecting red seeds a family affair for Singaporeans from three generations

SINGAPORE - Deep in concentration, the Tang family picks up bright red saga seeds scattered around a sloping grass patch next to Block 341 Hougang Ave 7.

Led by Ms Yvonne Tang, the six family members spanning three-generations and a family friend, aged between seven and 68, split themselves into two teams to pick up the seeds.

Her nephew, eight-year-old Tidus, said he enjoyed the challenge of racing to pick up the most seeds, while his sister, Estee, seven, simply found the bright red seeds pretty.

They collected more than 200 seeds and plan to use them for art and craft or as decorations.

Holding a used plastic container filled with seeds, Ms Tang demonstrated how the container had been recycled and turned into a mask-holder.

The 48-year-old project manager said that she initiated this activity on Dec 28 as they were able to gather in a larger group with phase three of Singapore's reopening kicking in.

"As everybody would crowd the malls due to phase three, this activity is something away from the crowds where we can gather as a family and do things together in a healthy way," she said.

Saga seeds come from the Adenanthera pavonina tree, also known as the saga tree.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the saga tree can grow up to 20m in height, and drops long flowering leaves with fruit pods carrying seeds every six to eight months.



The Tang family of three generations and a family friend collected more than 200 seeds and plan to use them for art and craft or as decorations. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



The inedible seeds have a uniform weight (four seeds make up 1g), which made them an ideal tool to help measure silver and gold in ancient India.

Ms Tang began collecting saga seeds when her family friend Pek Lay Pheng, 50, asked her for her help to collect the seeds for a secondary school project. Her mother, Madam Heng Sai Keng, 68, had also collected the seeds as a child.

"It is an easy form of exercise for the kids and my mother, though it can be quite strenuous because you have to bend and squint your eyes as well. So after 15 minutes, you will feel a light kind of strain that shows you have exercised. And because there's a slight slope, it trains up our leg muscles," she said.

"It's especially fun when the whole family gets together and we form this kind of healthy competition to race and motivate each other."