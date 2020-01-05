Collect 37 rat hongbao designs at museums

Red packets, or hongbao, to usher in the Year of the Rat are available at the National Heritage Board's (NHB) 37 participating museums and galleries until Feb 2.

Designed with 37 variations of a central rat character and reflecting the museums they represent, 20,000 sets of hongbao may be redeemed on a first-come, first-served basis by members of the public, with each set containing eight red packets, NHB said.

The initiative is part of the board's bid to engage the public and draw more visitors to the 37 cultural spaces to learn about different facets of national heritage.

Footfall to Singapore's museums and galleries has been increasing steadily in the past five years, hitting a high of 8.7 million visitors to the Museum Roundtable in 2017.

The Museum Roundtable is a collective of more than 50 public and private museums and galleries established by NHB in 1996 to promote museum visits among Singaporeans.

The National Museum's Chinese New Year festivities drew more than 10,000 visitors over three days last year.

This year, celebrations at the National Museum include a lion dance, hunt for red artefacts inside the museum, and a live music performance.

The Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall's New Year celebrations will include Chinese painting and drumming workshops, and heritage tours.

Mr Alvin Tan, NHB's policy and community deputy chief executive, said the exclusive red packets and events were geared towards providing educational and entertaining experiences for Singaporeans. "We also hope that Singaporeans will be encouraged to continue traditions related to Chinese New Year, such as that of hongbao-giving, so that elements of our intangible cultural heritage can be safeguarded and passed down to future generations."