COI probe into SingHealth cyber attack to hold first hearing on Aug 28

SINGAPORE - Hearings by a Committee of Inquiry (COI) looking into the cyber attack on public hospital cluster SingHealth will begin on Aug 28 and will be held in public unless they could affect national security or patient confidentiality.

Solicitor-General Kwek Mean Luck has been designated by the Attorney-General to lead evidence in the inquiry into Singapore's worst cyber breach, which had compromised the personal particulars of about 1.5 million patients, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's personal data and outpatient prescriptions.

Mr Kwek told the COI that some aspects of the investigations have been completed and that Attorney-General Chambers will be ready to lead evidence from the first witness.

The COI, which was convened on July 24 to inquire into the events and contributing factors leading to the breach, revealed the new developments in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 7).

It said hearings will be held in camera if it is necessary in the interests of national security, where "the evidence may be exploited to carry out further cyberattacks, or where patients' personal data may be revealed", adding that the Aug 28 hearing will be held in camera.

Expert witnesses will be called upon by the COI to give evidence on cybersecurity measures and hygiene, said the secretariat.

The COI will receive public submissions and will advise the public when and how these submissions should be submitted.

Related Story SingHealth breach work of a typical state-linked group

Related Story A rare peek into Cyber Security Agency's nerve centre as it probes SingHealth breach

Related Story Ministers' answers

Related Story SingHealth breach may give privacy new life

It will also conduct a site visit to SingHealth to be briefed on the network architecture of the affected IT systems and the cybersecurity measures in place before the cybersecurity attack which was revealed on July 20 and took place between June 27 and July 4.

The COI is headed by former chief district judge and current member of the Public Service Commission Richard Magnus.

The other COI members are executive chairman of cyber security solutions firm Quann World, Mr Lee Fook Sun; group chief operating officer of healthcare technology firm Sheares Healthcare Management, Mr T.K. Udairam; and assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, Ms Cham Hui Fong.

The COI held its first administrative meeting on July 25, the same day when Mr Magnus met with Mr Kwek and discussed the appointment of investigators to assist the COI with investigating matters relevant to the inquiry.

At the first pre-inquiry conference on Tuesday, Mr Kwek informed the COI that the Public Prosecutor had appointed an investigation team to be led by the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) and supported by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate any matter relevant to the inquiry.

Agreeing on the need for thorough investigations, Mr Magnus accepted Mr Kwek's request for time to fully investigate into the matters set out in the Terms of Reference and directed the Solicitor-General to update the COI on the investigations at the next pre-inquiry conference.

The AGC has taken part in leading evidence in past COI hearings, such as the probe into the riot that broke out in Little India in December 2013.