COE prices tumble sharply following coronavirus outbreak, Cats A and B down by $5,000 or more

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for cars and motorcycles ended lower at the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 5) as consumer sentiment weakened in light of the developing coronavirus crisis.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp (Cat A) finished at $30,010, down from $35,010 two weeks ago, while that for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp (Cat B) closed at $30,890, down from $37,705.

The premium for the open COE category, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up almost exclusively for bigger cars, finished at $34,900, down from $37,500.

All three declines were the sharpest in recent memory.

The motorcycle premium ended at $4,401, down from $4,610.

The commercial vehicle COE price was the only exception to the drops, closing at $25,013, up slightly from $25,001.

Motor industry watchers reckoned prices would remain dampened for the near term as the viral outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, continues its course. Some, however, see a bright spark, as more people might turn to cars as fears of contamination elsewhere increase.

LATEST COE RESULTS: