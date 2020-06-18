COE bidding exercises to resume from July 6

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercises will resume, with the first bidding exercise starting on July 6.

The COE quota for the bidding exercises in July will be 8,737.

COE quota from the suspension of bidding will also be gradually returned to the market, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Thursday (June 18).

Motor vehicle dealerships and showrooms will also be reopening from Friday (June 19), the first day of Singapore's phase two of reopening after the Covid-19 circuit breaker ended on June 1.

Motor dealers will resume operations, including test drives by prospective vehicle buyers.

Dealers and vehicle buyers will have a two-week period to plan and confirm vehicle purchases before the COE bidding exercises resume.

Thereafter, COE bidding exercises will resume according to the schedule before the circuit breaker, opening on the first and third Mondays of each month.

The accumulated COE quota of 19,490 from the suspended bidding exercises from April to June due to the circuit breaker will also be returned to the market over the next 12 months from July this year to June next year.

One-third of the accumulated quota - 6,494 COEs - will be returned over the first three months from July to September this year.

The remaining two-thirds of the accumulated quota - 12,996 COEs - will be returned over the subsequent nine months from October this year to June next year.

This will allow LTA to ensure sufficient supply of COEs to meet orders that have built up during the period of COE bidding suspension, as well as smoothen the supply of COEs to ensure long-term market stability.

The next COE quota announcement for the bidding period from August to October will be made in July.