Code of governance for charities to be simplified and become clearer, expected to be ready in 2023

SINGAPORE - Work is underway to simplify the code governing how charities raise funds and spend money so that it becomes easier for them to adhere to guidelines on transparency and good governance.

The Charity Council - whose members are appointed by the Government - also plans to expand the different tiers of charities in Singapore in a bid to help make clearer what is required of charities in fulfilling governance guidelines, said Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong.

He said: “The aim is to ensure that charities continue to adhere to principles of good governance and accountability, while making sure that the charities are not overly burdened by administrative requirements that prevent them from carrying out the good work that they do, and allowing them to work more effectively for their charitable causes.”

Details of the new code, which is expected to be ready by early 2023, are still being worked out.

Speaking at the Charity Transparency and Governance Awards ceremony on Wednesday, Mr Tong said it is time to take stock of the code as public expectations of charities have changed and the charity sector has matured.

The code of governance for charities - which has been reviewed in 2010, 2015 and 2017 - is aimed at providing board members a framework to help them act in the interests of the charity.

It also aims to boost public confidence in the charity sector by setting the standards for governance, among other things.

To implement the revised code, charities will also get more guidance in the form of training and resources from the charity council and the Office of the Commissioner of Charities in the second and third quarter of 2023.

A public consultation from May to June 2022 and four dialogue sessions with 143 charities took place with a view to formulating the revised code. The charities gave feedback on board term limits and the adoption of environmental, social and governance practices by charities during the dialogue.

The new code will take effect in 2024, to give charities at least a year to prepare for the change. It will help charities understand the principles behind the guidelines rather than just following guidelines.

On Wednesday, a record 85 charities - out of close to 200 that applied - were given the Charity Transparency Awards for providing detailed information about the funding in their annual report, financial statements, governance evaluation checklists and website.

They include The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which is being recognised for the first time for its good transparency standards.

Three charities were given the Charity Governance Awards, which is the highest honour for governance. They are: the National Kidney Foundation, the Prison Fellowship Singapore and mental health charity Mindset Care.

Charities are required to submit self assessments for the awards, which are validated by assessors from the Institute of Internal Auditors Singapore and Singapore Management University.

There are 2,321 charities as at 2020, of which 646 have been conferred Institution of a Public Character status.

Charity Council chairman Gerald Ee said transparency and good governance in the charity sector were key to building public trust.

Good governance can help charities attract funding, and volunteers’ time, skills and knowledge, he added.