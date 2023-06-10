Cockatoo in Bird Paradise bites teenage girl’s ear

SINGAPORE – A family’s first trip to Bird Paradise turned sour on Friday morning after a cockatoo from the park bit the ear of a 13-year-old girl, the latest in a string of fowl play at the new attraction.

Madam Serene Chen told The Straits Times on Saturday that her daughter had been photographing the sulphur-crested cockatoo in the park’s Australian Outback aviary, just 15 minutes after the park opened.

As the girl turned away, the bird flew onto her shoulder and started biting her ear, said Madam Chen, who had been walking some distance behind with her husband and 11-year-old son.

The 42-year-old said: “Immediately, we ran to save her and I told her not to move. The bird was biting very fast and I used my middle finger to stop it from biting her. Then my husband pushed the bird away.”

By then, the girl’s ear was bleeding profusely and the family approached a cleaner for help as there were no rangers in sight, Madam Chen said.

Photos of the Secondary 1 student’s injuries show several puncture wounds on the girl’s ear.

Madam Chen said it took between 15 minutes and 20 minutes for more staff to arrive after her husband and the cleaner alerted the park to the incident.

The staff helped render first aid and cleaned the wound on the girl, who remained calm, she added.

The family left for Khoo Teck Puat Hospital at about 10am to get medical treatment.

Calling for more signage to warn visitors and more staff, Madam Chen said: “It’s the June holidays so many parents will take their children to Bird Paradise.

“I hope to create better awareness so parents will watch out for their kids.”