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Aeroline said it received a strict directive on May 13 that it is only permitted to operate from licensed terminals.

SINGAPORE - Coach operator Aeroline, which runs bus services between Singapore and Malaysia, has announced that Kuala Lumpur will no longer serve as a stop for its coaches.

In a Facebook post on May 30, the company announced it would exit Malaysia’s capital after over 20 years. It cited years of mounting operational challenges, rising costs and an increasingly complex operating environment.

Its post did not specify when the move would take effect but the announcement has come at the start of the June school holidays, usually a peak period for travel.

A check of its website by The Straits Times showed an earlier announcement that said its coaches are no longer allowed to pick up or drop off passengers at the TRX shopping mall from May 27 as directed by Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

The premium coach operator said its temporary relocation from its “long-standing home at Corus KLCC” to shopping mall TRX had provided passengers with a convenient city-centre arrival point connected directly to Kuala Lumpur’s Malaysia Rapid Transit network.

However, the operator said it received “a strict directive” on May 13 that it is only permitted to operate from licensed terminals. Under current regulations, Aeroline can only operate at licensed terminals such as the 1 Utama, LaLaport and IOI City malls.

According to Aeroline, relocating to these terminals would significantly increase operating costs and make it difficult to maintain the premium travel experience the company is known for, including dedicated lounges, personalised customer service and complimentary refreshments.

The company said the combined impact of higher commercial charges, additional staffing requirements and operational constraints would either raise fares substantially or compromise service standards.

“Rather than compromising our values, charging you more, or delivering a compromised experience, we have made the very difficult decision to leave Kuala Lumpur entirely and focus on serving you elsewhere,” the operator wrote.

Aeroline thanked customers and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

It said details regarding schedules, ticketing arrangements, and the continuation of services outside Kuala Lumpur city zone would be communicated through its official channels.

Netizens took to social media to thank Aeroline for its Kuala Lumpur services.

“Thank you for having us (the passengers) in your heart and mind. We hope this approach by your goodself opens up more empathy in the authority’s part. Have been using Aeroline the past almost 20 years, and will be looking forward to this new chapter,” wrote Facebook user Hazriq Idrus.

“I’m a loyal patron of Aeroline Bus. I’d board the bus from One Utama whenever I go to Penang. The trip was excellent. It’s as if you’re on a plane with wheels. This is a sad news indeed. I hope there’d be a change of heart,” wrote Facebook user Kamal Ibrahim.

The issue of its KL stops is not a new one for Aeroline.

In November last year, it was directed by APAD to suspend services for a month after it continued dropping off passengers at unapproved locations instead of at a centralised bus terminal.

The centralised bus terminal serving KL – Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), or Southern Integrated Terminal – is some 15km away from the city centre. Google Maps indicates that it takes close to an hour to get from the bus terminal to the city centre using public transport.

APAD said earlier in November that the use of approved terminals was aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers and reducing congestion in the city centre.

ST has contacted Aeroline for more information.