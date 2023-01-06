Co-operatives should partner businesses to better manage finances: Alvin Tan

SINGAPORE - Co-operative societies, or co-ops, should partner businesses to manage their finances better while they carry out their social objectives of helping their members and the larger community, said Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan.

A robust business model would help give assurance to donors and investors in the co-op as well, he told about 30 students and young co-op workers at a Forward Singapore dialogue on Friday about how to support communities in need through co-operatives.

Forward Singapore is an ongoing, year-long public engagement exercise that will lay out the roles and responsibilities of the Government and citizens in the coming years.

The dialogue was organised by the Singapore National Co-operative Federation (SNCF) and Co-operative Society of NTU.

Other issues raised in Friday’s discussion at the Nanyang Technological University were a lack of awareness of what co-ops are and their difficulty in attracting talent.

Co-ops are membership-based enterprises that operate on the principles of self-help and mutual assistance, according to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).

While business-driven, most have social missions to benefit the greater society in which they operate, such as moderating the cost of living.

Mr Tan said co-ops can play the role of intermediary between corporates and communities in need, showing where they can direct resources to help those in need. Some well-known co-ops here are NTUC Fairprice, NTUC First Campus and NTUC Foodfare.

Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State for Trade and Industry, said co-ops need to think about how to develop a sustainable revenue model, management and corporate governance, among other things.

Corporates can help to mentor co-ops to help them become sustainable, he added. In return, co-ops can consider providing services for corporates, such as in-house mental wellbeing programmes run by mental health co-ops, he said.

Third-year Yale-NUS College undergraduate U. Dharshini, 22, who participated in the dialogue, said sourcing funds is a challenge for co-ops here, as they are largely government-funded and face restrictions on funding.

Ms Dharshini, an SNCF scholar who majors in Environmental Studies, said interning with SNCF and getting to work with a mental health co-operative inspired her to want to start her own co-op, or work with one in the area of food security or sustainability.

Another participant, Mr Gabriel Wee, works in the training and employment team in Industrial & Services Co-Operative Society, which helps ex-offenders and their families. The co-op works with electronic payment service provider Nets and real estate developer Far East Organization, among other corporate partners.

The 28-year-old said he hopes to collaborate more with businesses to further improve training subsidies and employment assistance programmes for the co-op’s clients.

According to the MCCY website, there are 84 co-ops with 1.4 million members in Singapore, most of which are represented by SNCF.