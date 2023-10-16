Co-founder of popular Katong cake shop Dona Manis dies at 93

SINGAPORE – One of the founders of cake shop Dona Manis, Mr Tan Tieow Teong, has died. He was 93.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Dona Manis said Mr Tan died on Friday. It did not specify the cause of death.

Mr Tan was a well-known and humble boss who took the bus to work till he was 90, the post said.

Located in the basement of Katong Shopping Centre for more than 30 years, Dona Manis Cake Shop is known for its banana pies, chocolate tarts and other pastries.