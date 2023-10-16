Co-founder of popular Katong cake shop Dona Manis dies at 93

SINGAPORE – One of the founders of cake shop Dona Manis, Mr Tan Tieow Teong, has died. He was 93.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Dona Manis said Mr Tan died on Friday. It did not specify the cause of death.
Mr Tan was a well-known and humble boss who took the bus to work till he was 90, the post said.
Located in the basement of Katong Shopping Centre for more than 30 years, Dona Manis Cake Shop is known for its banana pies, chocolate tarts and other pastries.
Tributes poured in on Facebook from people who grew up with Mr Tan’s pastries.
His granddaughter, Ms Claire Shen, said in a post on Saturday that her grandfather was “one amazing entrepreneur with so much wisdom and care, and a sharp wit”, adding that a core memory for her would be discussing business with him.
“Still a little overwhelmed at the moment, but thankful that we had time together in his last few months,” Ms Shen said.
Mr Don Leow, in a comment under Dona Manis’ post, remembers the late Mr Tan’s kindness to him as a teenager, and how Mr Tan would give him pastries.
Other commenters said they knew Mr Tan as a kind and friendly man whose recipes and baked items were “second to none”.
Ms Tiffany Chok, a 31-year-old executive administrator, told The Straits Times that she has frequented Dona Manis since she was 18 and would pop by after her church services on Sunday for its chocolate tarts and banana pies.
“I enjoyed the random conversations with Mr Tan and the other aunties there, and always admired how they had the strength to carry on doing this despite their age,” Ms Chok said, adding that her fondest memory of the bakery is the smell of banana pie wafting through the basement of the shopping centre.