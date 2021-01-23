CNY visiting rules, seniors to get vaccine: S'pore's new Covid-19 measures at a glance

SINGAPORE - From Tuesday (Jan 26), all households will be able to host a maximum of eight guests a day, as part of stepped-up measures to combat rising Covid-19 infections ahead of Chinese New Year.

Singapore will also begin Covid-19 vaccinations for those aged 70 and above from next Wednesday, starting with pilot schemes in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar.

Here are Singapore's latest Covid-19 measures at a glance.

Visitors per household capped at 8 per day from Jan 26; CNY visits limited to 2 other households

From next Tuesday (Jan 26), each household will be allowed to receive up to only eight unique visitors a day, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday.

Individuals should also limit themselves to visiting at most two other households a day, as far as possible.

READ MORE HERE

Senior citizens to be vaccinated from Jan 27, starting with pilots in Ang Mo Kio, Tanjong Pagar

Singapore will start Covid-19 vaccination for seniors aged 70 and above from next Wednesday (Jan 27), starting with pilots in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar, where larger numbers of the elderly reside.

Between 5,000 and 10,000 seniors in each of the two housing estates will be invited to get vaccinated, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong during a press conference by the multi-ministry task force for Covid-19 on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Working from home to remain default arrangement to minimise Covid-19 risk: Tripartite partners

Working from home should remain the default arrangement to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission at offices, the labour movement, employers' union and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday.

The Singapore National Employers Federation, National Trades Union Congress and MOM said they jointly reviewed if there was a need to adjust safe management measures at the workplace after Singapore moved to Phase 3 of its reopening last month, but decided it was safer to have people working from home.

READ MORE HERE

8 visitors a day and no shouting while tossing yusheng: 6 things to note this CNY

The rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the community and the formation of clusters over the last few weeks are a cause for concern, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday.

This could indicate that there is wider, as yet undetected, community transmission, warned MOH as it announced new restrictions to prevent a resurgence in virus transmission.

READ MORE HERE

More than 60,000 people in Singapore have received Covid-19 vaccines

More than 60,000 people have received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since Singapore kicked off its vaccination drive, and this number is expected to rise substantially in the coming weeks, said the Ministry of Health on Friday.

While delays are expected for vaccine shipments due to supply issues, the Government is monitoring the situation closely to ensure that Singapore has enough jabs for all Singaporeans and long-term residents here by the third quarter of 2021.

READ MORE HERE

More Covid-19 community cases as complacency sets in, people should see doctor if sick

Complacency has set in among some people in Singapore, and measures will be tightened to stem the spread of the virus, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Friday.

Mr Gan, who is co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic, said that the increasing number of community cases recently is worrying, especially with new coronavirus clusters surfacing.

READ MORE HERE

Range of factors will determine if further Covid-19 measures needed ahead of Chinese New Year: Lawrence Wong

The multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic will look at a range of indicators and not just a single factor when determining if further restrictions will be implemented ahead of Chinese New Year.

These indicators will include the number of daily new Covid-19 cases, especially those that are unlinked, the cases found among patients who see doctors for acute respiratory infections, and the latest situation and assessments, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong.

READ MORE HERE

Over 500 truck drivers tested for Covid-19 at checkpoints on day 1 of new measure, all negative: MOH

More than 500 truck drivers have been tested for Covid-19 at Singapore's two land checkpoints since a new requirement kicked in on Friday (Jan 22), with all results coming back negative, said the Ministry of Health's (MOH) medical services director Kenneth Mak.

Compulsory antigen rapid tests were rolled out at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints for cargo drivers. Tests will be conducted at random during this initial phase, and extended to all truck drivers and those accompanying them in coming weeks. Only those who test negative can enter Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

National School Games postponed due to increase in Covid-19 community cases

In the light of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday that the start of the National School Games, originally slated for February, will be postponed.

It added that the Ministry of Education will "review again the type of sports to resume and in what format, to ensure that games can be conducted meaningfully but safely for our students" with more details to be released at a later date.

READ MORE HERE

Government to continue paying for Covid-19 rostered routine tests in selected sectors till Sept 30

The costs for Covid-19 rostered routine testing for workers in selected sectors will be borne by the Government until Sept 30, an extension from the initial March 31 deadline, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Friday.

They include all workers living in dormitories, and those working in the construction, marine and process, aviation and maritime sectors.

READ MORE HERE