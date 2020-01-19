CNY fun in Ang Mo Kio, Chinatown

Some 460 residents celebrating Chinese New Year at Teck Ghee Community Club yesterday got to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who handed out special red packets containing cash and supermarket vouchers, adding to the festive cheer.

More than 450 residents also received bottles of chicken essence and Mandarin oranges, and enjoyed music and dance performances at the event organised by Teck Ghee Citizens' Consultative Committee.

PM Lee also met other residents and shopkeepers at the market and food centre at Block 409, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Over in Chinatown, Sri Mariamman Temple held its annual Chinese New Year celebrations.

This was the 17th year that the temple organised festivities, which included a lion dance performance.

Pictured above is a member of the lion dance troupe dressed for the Year of the Rat.

Temple management committee chairman S. Lakshmanan said: "There are many Hindu festivals celebrated at Sri Mariamman Temple and we have amazing support from the Chinatown community. We are hosting Lunar New Year celebrations as a way of reciprocating the warmth and goodwill we enjoy with our neighbours in Chinatown."