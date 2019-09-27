CNB seizes over 1.7kg of heroin, arrests 133 suspects in islandwide drug bust

SINGAPORE - The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested 133 suspected drug offenders in an islandwide operation, including a Singaporean man who was found with 1.6kg of heroin.

Drugs worth about $187,000 were seized in the operation from Monday morning (Sept 23) to Friday morning, CNB said in a statement on Friday.

The operation, supported by the police, covered areas including Jurong, Buangkok and Pasir Ris.

The haul included 64g of cannabis, 547g of Ice, 1,745g of heroin, 122 Ecstasy tablets, 601 Erimin-5 tablets, 12 bottles of liquid suspected to contain Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate and 41g of new psychoactive substances.

New psychoactive substances mimic the effects of controlled drugs like cannabis and cocaine. They are produced by modifying the chemical structures of these drugs.

In the largest haul of the operation, a 54-year-old Singaporean man, who was carrying a brown paper bag containing 5g of Ice and 49g of heroin, was arrested near Marine Parade Central on Monday.

CNB officers then raided his home near Hougang Avenue 1, where they found another 325g of Ice and 1.612kg of heroin. CNB said the drugs seized in the case are worth about $151,000, with the heroin seized enough to feed the addiction of more than 800 abusers for a week.

CNB is investigating the drug activities of all the arrested persons.