CNB seizes $70,000 worth of drugs, arrests three suspects

SINGAPORE - Two men and a woman were arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers for suspected drug-related activities on Monday (June 24).

About $70,000 worth of drugs were seized during the operation.

CNB said its officers saw the suspected drug trafficker, a 41-year-old man, in York Hill, entering a car driven by a 45-year-old male suspect.

The 41-year-old alighted from the car at Selegie Road and was arrested by the officers who recovered a small amount of "Ice" from the sling bag that he was carrying.

The officers also raided the man's hideout in the same area, and recovered drugs from the unit - including about 92g of cannabis, 48g of new psychoactive substances, 71g of Ice, 14g of cocaine, 1g of ketamine, 135 Erimin-5 tablets and 10 Ecstasy tablets.A 34-year-old female suspected of drug abuse was arrested there.

The 41-year-old male suspect was then taken to his residence in York Hill, where drugs including 730g of heroin, a small amount of Ice, 489 Erimin-5 tablets, 94 Ecstasy tablets and a bottle of methadone were seized.

A separate party of CNB officers tailed the 45-year-old male suspect to Changi Road and arrested him when he alighted from his car.

The CNB is currently investigating the drug activities of the suspects, who are all Singaporeans.

CNB said the 730g of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of roughly 347 abusers for a week.