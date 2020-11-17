CNB seizes $410,000 worth of drugs; five Singaporeans arrested

SINGAPORE - Drugs worth around $410,000 were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a series of drug busts on Monday (Nov 16) and Tuesday, during which five Singaporeans were arrested.

The drugs include more than 1kg of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, which CNB said is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 750 abusers for a week.

CNB officers also recovered offensive weapons and cash amounting to $18,250.

They arrested a 34-year-old Singaporean man - a suspected drug trafficker - in Somme Road in Jalan Besar on Monday. Three packets containing about 37g of Ice and 11 Ecstasy tablets were recovered from him.

The officers then searched his hideout, which was nearby, and seized 1,276g of Ice, 342g of cannabis, 46g of ketamine, 161 Ecstasy tablets and fragments, 18 Erimin-5 tablets, six LSD stamps - a hallucinogen made on tabs of blotting paper - and a bottle of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), which is a psychoactive substance.

Various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to $14,000 were also recovered.

On the same day, CNB officers also arrested a 25-year-old man and two women aged 19 and 24, near a hotel in the Balestier Road area.

CNB said the man put up a violent struggle to resist arrest and necessary force was used to subdue him.

A packet containing about 1g of Ice, a bottle of liquid suspected to contain GHB and a karambit knife, which is shaped like a claw, were recovered from the 25-year-old man.

A search of his vehicle found two watermelon knives, a parang and a baseball bat, along with various drug paraphernalia.

In a follow-up operation on Tuesday, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the Yishun Ring Road area and arrested another 25-year-old Singaporean man.

An Erimin-5 tablet and 20 yaba tablets - also known as methamphetamine - were recovered from the unit.

When the officers searched the man's vehicle, 10 Ecstasy tablets and cash amounting to $4,250 were found.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.