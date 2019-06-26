CNB seizes 1.2kg of 'mushroom', arrests 2 suspects

SINGAPORE - Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested a 46-year-old suspected drug abuser and a 53-year-old suspected drug trafficker at Redhill Market on Monday (June 24).

The 46-year-old male suspect surrendered a packet which contained about 52g of vegetable matter suspected to contain new psychoactive substances (NPS), colloquially known as "mushroom".

Officers also recovered 3g of similar vegetable matter from the 53-year-old suspect.

Two officers raided the 53-year-old man's residence in Redhill Road and recovered 1,138g of vegetable matter suspected to contain NPS or "mushroom".

The drugs were packed in "Butterfly" tobacco product packaging.

The CNB is currently investigating the drug activities of the suspects, it said on Wednesday.

NPS can mimic the effects of controlled drugs such as cannabis, cocaine and Ecstasy and are produced by introducing slight modifications to the chemical structures of controlled drugs.

Abuse of NPS has been linked to severe physical and psychological reactions including paranoia, seizures, hallucinations and even death.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, the consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs is an offence.

Those found guilty of trafficking these controlled drugs may be liable to a minimum jail term of five years and five strokes of the cane.

Repeated offenders or those who sell drugs to underage abusers may be liable to further penalties.