CNB-police ops net 98 suspects, $24k of drugs

The authorities have arrested 98 suspected drug offenders and seized various drugs, including heroin and cannabis, in an islandwide operation.

The drugs are estimated to have a total street value of $24,000.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement yesterday that 166g of Ice, 128g of cannabis, 82g of heroin, 22 Erimin-5 tablets and 11 Ecstasy tablets were seized in a four-day operation that started on Monday morning.

Erimin-5 and Ice are street names for Nimetazepam, a hypnotic drug; and methamphetamine, respectively.

CNB and police officers scoured various locations, including Ang Mo Kio, Balestier, Geylang, Hougang, Joo Chiat, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun during their operations.

On Thursday afternoon, a 20-year-old Singaporean man was arrested by CNB officers for suspected drug trafficking near Upper Thomson Road.

Officers took him to his rented unit near the area and forced their way in after two occupants - who were also suspects - refused to let them in.

The duo, a 16-year-old Singaporean girl and a 22-year-old Malaysian man, were arrested.

Tee Zhuo