CNB officer among Home Team members awarded ahead of National Day

SINGAPORE – Despite taking place eight years ago, one raid remains etched in the memory of Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Parthiban Mathevanan of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

DSP Parthiban, 35, told The Straits Times on Friday: “I was conducting a raid at a unit, and I remember the place being very messy. We found a mother with her two kids, it was clear she had abused drugs before we came in.”

The senior officer said that when he saw how close a baby and a toddler were to the drugs, he realised drug addiction does not just affect the abuser.

“It was only a young baby and a child that looked about three years old. It made me realise drug abuse is a major issue for society,” he added.

DSP Parthiban now serves as the commanding officer of CNB’s G division in Bedok.

When he was part of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ International Cooperation and Partnerships Division for eight months in 2020, he worked with the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (UNCND) to lobby against the loosening of international controls over cannabis.

His efforts led to the UNCND rejecting five out of six World Health Organisation Expert Committee on Drug Dependence recommendations amid a global push for more liberal drug policies.

For his efforts, DSP Parthiban was among Home Team officers, volunteers, organisations, teams and members of the public who received a Minister for Home Affairs National Day Award at the Home Team Academy on Friday.

More than 180 awards were given out in 2023.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said the work the Home Team does is essential to 2023’s National Day message of “Onward as One”.