CNB busts transnational drug network in cross-border operation with British authorities

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Bundles containing a total of about 412kg of cannabis were seized on Feb 25 during a joint operation between Singapore and British authorities.

SINGAPORE – The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on April 27 that it had successfully interdicted a transnational drug network in a cross-border operation alongside British authorities.

On Jan 3 , a 20-foot inbound container carrying 509kg of cannabis was detected at the Pasir Panjang Scanning Station. CNB’s investigation revealed that the drugs were transiting through Singapore and bound for Britain.

Following this, it launched a cross-border operation with three British agencies – Home Office International Operations (HOIO), UK Border Force and the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit – to dismantle a transnational drug network and expose its modus operandi.

CNB said that the operation disrupted downstream drug trafficking activities, preventing further distribution of a massive amount of drugs in Britain.

British authorities later seized 412kg of cannabis in a separate container bound for Britain on Feb 25, with a subsequent operation resulting in the seizure of additional quantities of cannabis and the arrest of seven people. One person has since been charged in Britain for a drug-related offence.

British authorities are pursuing further leads to identify additional individuals involved.

Through intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement actions with CNB, British authorities seized 412kg of cannabis in a separate container bound for Britain on Feb 25. PHOTO: HOIO, BORDER FORCE, WEST MIDLANDS REGIONAL ORGANISED CRIME UNIT

“Through close international cooperation and intelligence sharing, we and our UK law enforcement counterparts have dealt a significant blow to transnational drug trafficking networks that threaten the safety and security of our communities,” said Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, CNB’s deputy director for Operations.

“Let this serve as a clear warning to all drug traffickers – Singapore’s toughness against drugs remains absolute.



“We will pursue relentlessly, whether you operate within our borders or beyond them.



“Our partnerships with international law enforcement agencies ensure that there is no safe haven for those who peddle these deadly substances.”

He said that the CNB will continue to work closely with British authorities to dismantle such criminal networks and protect Singapore citizens from the scourge of illegal drugs.

Individual packages containing cannabis discovered within the seized bundles. PHOTO: HOIO, BORDER FORCE, WEST MIDLANDS REGIONAL ORGANISED CRIME UNIT

Mr Bryan McNeill, HOIO’s Asia-Pacific regional manager, said: “The United Kingdom is grateful to our partners in Singapore for helping disrupt drug trafficking networks targeting the UK.



“These criminals operate across borders, so our response must also be transnational.



“Through real-time intelligence sharing, stronger border coordination and shared goals, this collaboration closed gaps long exploited by organised crime.”

CNB said that the outcome highlighted the effectiveness of robust partnerships between the bureau and the British agencies, and the collective dedication to combating the escalating threat of organised and international drug trafficking.

“The agencies will continue to strengthen this collaboration, enhancing operational cooperation and intelligence sharing to respond to the evolving transnational drug networks and operations,” said CNB.