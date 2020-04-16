CNB arrests 5 suspects, seizes weapons and drugs worth $360k in Yishun drug raids

SINGAPORE (STOMP) - Five suspected drug offenders were arrested during an enforcement operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday (April 14).

All five suspects are Singaporeans in their 20s and a "large variety of drugs" worth at least $360,000 were seized during the raids, CNB said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the CNB said that its officers intercepted a car driven by a 22-year-old suspected drug offender on Tuesday evening in Yishun Street 11, just as it was about to exit the carpark.

The officers searched the white BMW sports car and found about 1,400g of heroin, cash amounting to $12,600 and a knuckle duster.

The suspect was brought to his homenearby where approximately 2,100 'Ecstasy' tablets, 4,100 Erimin-5 tablets, 6g of ketamine, 22g of 'Ice', 32g of 'Ecstasy' powder and 66g of cannabis were found, said the CNB.

"Drug paraphernalia such as improvised smoking apparatuses, a digital weighing scale, and cash of $9,000 and RM912 were also found in the unit," it added.

Meanwhile, another group of CNB officers raided a residential unit in Yishun Avenue 9, where they arrested a 21-year-old female suspect and a 24-year-old male suspect.

Fourteen 'Ecstasy' tablets and 43g of cannabis were found in the unit.

In the same evening, yet another party of CNB officers arrested a 24-year-old male suspect at the lift lobby of a block inYishun Avenue 4.



Erimin-5 and ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, a digital weighing scale and cash found within a unit in the vicinity of Yishun Street 11. PHOTOS: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU



A total of $11,950 in cash was found in a vehicle rented by the suspect.

The suspect was then brought to his home where about 3g of 'Ice', 2,362g of heroin and 12 'Ecstasy' tablets were found. CNB officers also recovered a 'karambit' knife and a stun device during the search. A 23-year-old female suspect was also arrested when she returned to the unit.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

"The 3.76kg of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,790 abusers for a week," CNB said, adding that it will continue to carry out drug enforcement operations during the Covid-19 outbreak.