CNA wins best news website at global contest

Mediacorp's CNA has won an international award given by the World Association of News Publishers for excellence in its revamped website and app design.

The Singapore-based news network was on Thursday named global winner in the Best News Website or Mobile Service category at a competition called Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022.

Winners of the competition - meant to recognise news publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects - were announced at the World News Media Congress 2022 held in Zaragoza, Spain.

Awards for the competition were first held at a regional level in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America and South Asia, with entries evaluated by local juries.

Regional winners were then examined by a different set of judges, who selected the best in each category for the Digital Media Awards Worldwide competition.

CNA beat gold award winners from the five other regions to clinch the global award, which recognises excellence in design, content and user experience, technical implementation and speed, and value to readers.

It is the first South-east Asian news network to win the award. Past recipients include The Washington Post in 2021 and The Guardian in 2020.

CNA launched revamped versions of its website and app - whose content includes its articles, documentaries and podcasts - in August 2021.

A judge for the Digital Media Awards Worldwide said: "The new app and website have been created in a way that is entirely compatible with mobile-first thinking for news consumers, using a fantastically forward-thinking approach that should be a standard for the industry in 2022."

Mediacorp editor-in-chief Walter Fernandez said: "It is a tremendous honour for CNA's digital platforms to be recognised on the global stage by the World Association of News Publishers."

He said CNA had been recognised with the Channel of the Year award from the Association of International Broadcasting in 2020, and had been winning more than 60 international awards annually for content excellence at other global competitions.

"We must be doing something right to have won all these awards," said Mr Fernandez.

Mediacorp chief executive Tham Loke Kheng said the win underscores the broadcaster's commitment to engage its consumers with "trusted editorial content, strong presentation and a superior customer experience across our digital platforms".