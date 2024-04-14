‘Clutching at straws’: Parents of children with special needs navigate uneven therapy practices

SINGAPORE - When housewife Safirah Oshin, 33, first hired a behavioural therapist in 2018 for weekly home sessions to help her then five-year-old son Ali, she did not imagine the prolonged distress it would cause her family.

The therapist from a private centre was supposed to teach her son, who has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, how to cope better with his tantrums.

After four months, she saw some positive changes in her son, who is non-verbal. He could remain in his seat to do tasks and express his needs.

But one day, she noticed Ali running out from a therapy session in tears and locking himself in another room, she said. From CCTV footage, she saw the therapist had grabbed Ali by the neck and rough handled him.

The therapist was fired by the company, said Madam Safirah, who also made a police report. But because there were no physical injuries and Ali was not able to verbally recount his experience, not much else could be done, she added.

As parents of children with special needs like Ali turn to the private sector due to long wait times for subsidised support, industry practitioners said more protection and standards is needed to help them navigate the space.

The lack of national standards results in varying practices and quality across providers, they added.

These services could be offered by the likes of behavioural therapists, educational therapists, and psychologists, who are currently not regulated under the Allied Health Professional Council (AHPC). Such services may cost a parent up to $150 to $200 an hour.

From 2019 to 2023, Response, Early intervention and Assessment in Community Mental Health (Reach) and Institute of Mental Health (IMH)’s Child Guidance Clinics saw a yearly average of about 200 new cases of children with ASD, said Dr Goh Tze Jui, principal clinical psychologist at the IMH.

More therapy providers

A behavioural therapist may help individuals with autism manage certain behaviours, such as self-harm, aggression, and attaining daily living goals or social skills. An educational therapist can help individuals with learning challenges and differences.

Given that ‘therapists’ is a very broad group, it is difficult to discern if the therapist is qualified or credible, said Dr Goh.

“Albeit a minority, there has been an increasing pool of supposedly skilled therapists and shadow educators in the private industry due to demand arising from higher awareness and diagnosis levels,” said Ms Denise Phua, president of Autism Resource Centre (Singapore) and chairman of Autism Association (Singapore).

“This minority may have only undergone fairly generic training, do not belong to any professional association, under continued training nor are they supervised by more senior competent professionals. If uncontrolled, the standard and image of the professionals would be negatively impacted.”

“Not all cases of malpractice or client abuse had been reported and concerns often arise only for abuses that are highlighted in public. The commotion then subsides after a period; without any longer term solution to ensure the quality of intervention and protection of the clients. (This is) not a healthy state of affairs,” she added.

The Register of Educational Therapist (Asia) (Reta) saw a gradual increase in membership in recent years, with 231 members in Singapore currently, said Dr Geetha Shantha Ram, registrar of Reta.

An increasingly popular form of therapy for children and adolescents with autism is behavioural therapy and applied behaviour analysis, with a goal of increasing positive behaviours and reducing negative behaviours, said Mr Johnny Fok, a board certified behavioural analyst with 20 years of experience.