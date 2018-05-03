Clubs pulling plug on fruit machines in clampdown on problem gambling

SINGAPORE - There are fewer fruit machines in Singapore and fewer clubs operating them, as the authorities continue to tighten regulations to curb problem gambling.

There are just 42 clubs currently running them in Singapore, down from 61 last October.

Seven did not re-apply for fruit machine permits when their existing ones expired that month, according to figures released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (May 3).

Last July, the MHA announced changes to the regulation of fruit machines in an effort to curb the risks of gambling in sports clubs, civil service clubs and other associations.

Criteria was revised for fruit machine permits, reducing their availability and accessibility and implementing stronger social safeguards.

The changes are being brought in progressively over two years.

Measures introduced last November included a requirement for fruit machine users to be over 21 and a club member for at least a year. They are not allowed to bring guests and there are also restrictions on opening hours and advertising. ATMS, credit card facilities and electronic fund transfer systems are also banned.

Further measures were brought in on Tuesday, allowing gamblers to exclude themselves from all fruit machine rooms via a one-time application on the National Council Problem Gambling's (NCPG) website.

Previously, applications had to be made on a club-by-club basis.

Vulnerable individuals issued with an NCPG Relevant Exclusion are also now excluded from all fruit machine rooms automatically.

Clubs must verify an individual's exclusion status with the NCPG E-Service at the point of entry, before allowing them in.

Last October, the Permit Officer granted 46 permits to clubs which were assessed on the revised criteria. Four of these clubs have since stopped operating fruit machines of their own accord. Another eight clubs have also stopped operating them.

Currently, there are fewer than 1,500 fruit machines across all private clubs, down from around 1,800 last October.