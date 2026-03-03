Clouds obscure blood moon, leaving S’poreans with nearly 3-year wait for next total lunar eclipse

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A tiny coral-tinted moon hovering above a block of flats in Woodlands, on March 3.

SINGAPORE – A rare red-hued moon was hidden from view over Singapore on March 3, as thick cloud cover obscured the total lunar eclipse that unfolded above the island.

Several astronomy enthusiasts took to social media to lament the clouded-out spectacle, sharing images of dark, overcast skies from rooftops and prime stargazing spots. Many expressed disappointment at missing out on a full view of the blood-red celestial display.

Facebook user James Gan, who posted an image of the full moon, which he photographed in the early hours of March 3, said that, as at 7.46 pm, there was still no red moon in sight.

Expressing his disappointment, he said: “What a dramatic ‘no show moon’ evening in Singapore; clouds never seem to be kind to us!”

Speaking to The Straits Times, reader A. Kannan initially said the sky was turning cloudy and that there was “no chance probably” of seeing the lunar eclipse.

At around 7.55pm, he updated ST with photos showing a slightly obscured tiny red-hued moon hovering above a block of flats in Woodlands.

Photos he shared show the moon veiled by a thin layer of clouds.

Facebook user Kelvin Tze Wei said in a social media post that he saw the blood moon for a brief two minutes from 7.52pm, before it disappeared from view. The images he shared show a blurred coral-tinted moon hanging above a block of HDB flats.

The blood moon, which appeared on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, also known as Yuan Xiao Jie, was sparked by a total lunar eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Earth’s shadow to cover the lunar surface.

The phenomenon was last seen on Sept 8, 2025. Many astronomy and photography enthusiasts in Singapore then were also left disappointed by obstructed views of the moon on a cloudy night .

On March 3, the eclipse began at around 7.15pm, reaching its maximum slightly past 7.30p m. The eclipse is set to end at about 9 .15pm , according to the latest data from global astronomy website timeanddate.com

The maximum lunar eclipse is the midpoint of an eclipse when the moon is at its closest to the centre of the Earth’s umbral shadow.

At this point, which typically lasts only a few minutes, the Moon is deepest in the Earth’s shadow, blocking the Sun’s light from reaching it, giving it a copper-red appearance.

Increased amounts of dust in the air can make the moon appear a darker shade of red.

The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore hosted a viewing session for the public during the celestial event on March 3. Science Centre Board chief executive Tham Mun See said more than 6,000 people signed up to attend the public viewing session.

Abigail, who did not give her last name, told The Straits Times at the viewing event that she did not mind the clouds nor missing the blood moon.

“There will be other eclipses, you know,” she quipped.

More than 6,000 people signed up to attend the public lunar eclipse viewing session at the Science Centre Singapore. ST PHOTO: ALESSIA MAH

Several key religious associations in Singapore announced special arrangements for the day owing to the lunar eclipse.

The Hindu Endowments Board said in a Facebook post on Feb 26 that its four temples – Sri Mariamman Temple, Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Sri Sivan Temple and Sri Vairavimada Kaliamman Temple – would be closed from 1pm on March 3 because of the lunar eclipse.

The temples will reopen and regular prayers will resume the next morning after purification rituals, the Board added. Eclipses are considered a spiritually sensitive time in Hindu tradition.

The Office of the Mufti Singapore shared ways to perform the eclipse prayer in a Facebook post on Feb 28.

The next total lunar eclipse that will be visible from Singapore will occur on Dec 31, 2028, said the Observatory.